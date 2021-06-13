Cancel
Health

Use These Hypothetical Questions to Start a Conversation If You Forgot How to Socialize

By Elizabeth Yuko
Lifehacker
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs more people are getting vaccinated and COVID-19 rates are declining, those who have been avoiding social situations for either pandemic or personal reasons (or both) may find themselves in situation where they’re supposed to socialize. This includes both starting and having a conversation. Instead of asking someone how they’ve...

lifehacker.com
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
Red Tricycle

How to Use Social Media Without Judging Yourself—or Your Kids

Do you ever notice how social media can mess with our understanding of our individual children’s developmental paths? We often start to question where they are in their development compared to everyone else’s kids. And we then allow this comparison to determine our feelings of parental success—or failure. How Social...
KidsParents Magazine

How to Explain Microaggressions in Terms Simple Enough for a Child to Understand

As a Black woman living with multiple sclerosis, married to an Asian man, and raising biracial children, I've been the recipient of countless microaggressions: "You don't look like someone with MS" and "You're so articulate!" I've also had people pet my hair without permission and say, "It feels so soft, just like dog fur."
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

If Your Ex Blocks You On Social Media, Here’s How To Handle It

After calling a relationship quits, you might still find yourself creeping on your ex's social media. Even if you're confident in the decision to break up, looking at an ex's page is so unbelievably tempting — we've all been there. But depending on how things ended and what's going on in their life, an ex might make the decision to block you. Feeling upset if your ex blocks you on social media is understandable, and you def won’t be the first person who’s ever realized, “OMG. My ex blocked me.” However, it's also important to realize it may have been necessary from their perspective.
Career Development & AdviceForbes

How To Be Conversational And Not Confrontational

CEO of New Horizen Coaching & Professional Growth Advancement, LLC, serving as a Life/Business/Career Coach. Have you ever started your day in a great mood only to have it squelched out like water to a flame? Usually, you don’t know how it happened or why, but the entire day gets ruined. Sometimes you carry that new temperament home or you lash out at someone else at your job. Unfortunately, this scene repeats itself too many times in the workplace. When your boss or supervisor does it too many times, it causes a toxic relationship. This toxic relationship can (and often does) lead to unproductive employees, low employee morale, poor customer service and almost non-existent engagement. When complaints are filed, the manager usually receives counseling, and sometimes, a reassignment to another workgroup only for the same issue to manifest itself again and again and again.
Mental HealthWashington Post

Opinion:I said you’d survive isolation. But coming out of it might actually be harder.

In March 2020, at the outset of the pandemic, I shared some perceptions about isolation, hoping to reassure readers that they could survive what was sure to be an unfamiliar set of circumstances to many. I thought my 544 days as a hostage in Iranian prison, first in solitary confinement and then in a room with a single other captive, might be applicable to the uncertain era we were entering.
Relationshipsvivaglammagazine.com

How to Begin a Successful Lesbian Relationship

Always remember that a healthy relationship takes a lot of work and dedication. The good news is that starting a successful lesbian relationship is not hard. You and your partner may face some challenges, but you can resolve them as long as you have each other. To help you build a strong bond, here are some tips for a healthy and successful lesbian relationship.
Mental Healthpurewow.com

Being More Social for Just 2 Weeks Made Me Happier. Here’s Why

As an ambivert, I’m usually perfectly content spending time alone. I adore my friends and family, but I don’t need constant social interaction to feel fulfilled. But like so many people during the pandemic, I felt myself craving human interaction with someone other than my parents and younger sister (no offense to them; I’m sure they were sick of me too). As much as I thought I loved my alone time, I missed grabbing a drink with friends, chatting with a co-worker on the way to the office kitchen and even telling the barista at Starbucks how cool her earrings are.
HealthPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

People Get These Words Wrong All the Time

During the coronavirus shutdown many people stuck at home have taken to reading and studying new subjects to pass the time. This has given them an opportunity to improve their vocabularies and their grammar. There are lots of words people get wrong. With homophones — words that have the same pronunciation but different meanings – […]
Relationship Advicesassyhongkong.com

How To Stop Comparing Your Relationship To Others

Tips from a Relationship and Intimacy Coach on how to stop comparing your relationship to others…. At times, when you scroll through your social media feeds, it seems like all you see is your friends going on amazing dates, incredible proposal stories, beautiful wedding ceremonies, joyful pregnancies and happy babies. You can’t help but think, “Wow, they really have it good,” and “Why don’t I have that?”. This kind of thinking puts unwarranted stress on our lives and relationships. Protect your head and heart from unhealthy envy – it’s time to stop comparing your relationship to others once and for all – here’s how.
Relationship Advicelearning-mind.com

5 Things That Happen When You Call Out a Narcissist

One of the most uncomfortable times in your life will be when you call out a narcissist for their behavior. Be smart and careful when you do. People with narcissistic personality disorder are some of the most difficult people to be around. When you discover their true nature, you will enjoy every moment you get away from them. When they are loved ones, this alone time may be rare. And when you call them out on their true behavior, expect harsh opposition.
Framingham, MAwgbh.org

We All Forgot How To Hang Out: Here's How To Rebuild A Social Life

LISTEN: We All Forgot How To Hang Out: Here's How To Rebuild A Social Life. After over a year of Zoom classes alone in her room, Bridget Donovan returned to school for the last few months of her senior year. She found herself suddenly confronted by the sound of the bell, the busy hallways and — perhaps most terrifying of all — in-person classes with students who had previously only existed on a screen — many of them just names on a black square.
Public HealthHuffingtonPost

How To Turn Down A Social Invitation Once You Can't Use COVID As An Excuse Anymore

Much to his wife’s chagrin, Peyton Williams, a business development and growth strategist in Texas, loves saying “no” to social invites. Still, he absolutely hates not having a good reason to decline. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, he had a built-in excuse that worked swimmingly: “Sorry, still trying to keep my distance from folks because of COVID.” That excuse kept him safe and happily at home come Friday and Saturday night.
Mental HealthInverse

Narcissism is literally dangerous: this data explains why

We recently reviewed 437 studies of narcissism and aggression involving a total of over 123,000 participants and found narcissism is related to a 21 percent increase in aggression and an 18 percent increase in violence. Narcissism is defined as “entitled self-importance.” The term narcissism comes from the mythical Greek character...
Mental HealthPosted by
97.5 NOW FM

Is It Just Me Or Does Your Anxiety Have Anxiety Lately Too?

Sure, May is designated as Mental Health Month but for those of us who struggle with their mental health, it affects us more than just one month. If you live with it too, you know. If you don't, know what it's like, let me put it to you this way: say you have seventeen TV's just all in one room. First, you're going to wonder why the heck there are so many TV's. Then, say they all turn on at once with some really loud static and there's one remote...but you can't find it and you realize you are also locked in said room.
Relationship AdviceThrive Global

10+ Psychology Tricks That Will Work On Anybody

Every human being is a unique universe, but psychologists who have a keen eye for details keep discovering new behavioral patterns that are believed to be rooted in our childhood and can be applied to everyone. We decided to share these useful psychology tricks; maybe they will positively affect your...