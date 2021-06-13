Use These Hypothetical Questions to Start a Conversation If You Forgot How to Socialize

CEO of New Horizen Coaching & Professional Growth Advancement, LLC, serving as a Life/Business/Career Coach. Have you ever started your day in a great mood only to have it squelched out like water to a flame? Usually, you don’t know how it happened or why, but the entire day gets ruined. Sometimes you carry that new temperament home or you lash out at someone else at your job. Unfortunately, this scene repeats itself too many times in the workplace. When your boss or supervisor does it too many times, it causes a toxic relationship. This toxic relationship can (and often does) lead to unproductive employees, low employee morale, poor customer service and almost non-existent engagement. When complaints are filed, the manager usually receives counseling, and sometimes, a reassignment to another workgroup only for the same issue to manifest itself again and again and again.