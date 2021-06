Sante Fe, NM (WorkersCompensation.com) - The New Mexico Environment Department (NMED) reached a settlement with O'Reilly Auto Parts over alleged violations of workplace safety laws at a Lovington store related to COVID-19. NMED issued two citations to O'Reilly in January 2021 for allegedly failing to protect employees from exposure to COVID-19 at its Lovington store. In July 2020, three employees at the location tested positive for the virus, one of whom died from the virus. Due to measures taken by O'Reilly at that location, no additional employees at the Lovington store have tested positive since July 22, 2020.