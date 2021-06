After Real Madrid and Sergio Ramos decided to part ways definitively after 16 seasons together, the centre-back has a rather important decision to make: where to play next?. At 35 years of age he still has a great reputation in the game and many of the continent's big clubs see him as a sensible transfer option, bringing a wealth of winning experience to any side. His wage demands, however, will rule out some clubs, with the expectation that he wouldn’t be looking at anything short of 12 million euros per year, the amount refused by Madrid during the early months of negotiation.