Hendricks Streaking, Pederson and Happ Hot, Alcantara Part Two, and Other Cubs Bullets

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Little Girl has organized a Family Game Day today, and I have no idea what I’m in for. It involves lots of competitions, apparently, so I’m gonna need to smoke this crew. • Kyle Hendricks is not on a dominant run, and I think it would be dishonest not...

Cubs’ Outfielder Joc Pederson Out Monday

Chicago Cubs outfielder, Joc Pederson, will not be in the lineup Monday against the San Diego Padres. Pederson left the Cubs’ game early on Saturday after experiencing tightness in his back, sitting out Sunday’s contest as well. The Cubs also give regular right fielder Jason Heyward the night off, which...
Rizzo Streaks, Abbott’s Stuff, Happ’s Production, Wisdom’s Development, and Other Cubs Bullets

The kiddos are still settling into their summer rhythms, which means I am also settling into a summer work rhythm. I love you so much, but also let me write in peace …. • Anthony Rizzo made the very rare biff last night, awkwardly dropping a foul pop up from Manny Machado, who immediately followed with a homer. It happens, and it’s been a little rough stretch offensively for him, too, but you wouldn’t start to worry about Rizzo (physically (i.e., coming back from the back injury)) for a little while yet. He hasn’t homered in over a month, but again, I don’t know that I would attribute that to the back at this point, rather than to Rizzo being unbelievably streaky when it comes to homers. He’s been this way for years, and although he goes through long stretches where his production wanes, he then goes through long stretches where he’s unstoppable.
Rizzo and Wisdom Rake, Duffy Getting Close, Mills, Stock, Stuff, and Other Cubs Bullets

So, last night was the 8th game this year that Michael has full-on covered instead of me, and the Cubs have won every single game he’s covered. I’m not bitter, since I like the Cubs to win, but man, my dude is gonna forget what it’s like to cover a multi-game losing stretch! Also, the Cubs are winning at a .557 clip this year, so the frequency with which they would win eight straight games when one particular guy was on duty would be just 0.9% of the time. Michael’s good luck this year is better than 1 in 100.
Pederson, Alcantara homers power Cubs past Padres 3-1

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Joc Pederson and Sergio Alcantara homered, and Jake Arrieta threw five strong innings for the Chicago Cubs, who beat former teammate Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres 3-1 Wednesday to take two of three. The Cubs beat the Padres five times in six games in...
4 random Chicago Cubs players who had insane, unsustainable hot streaks

Chicago Cubs fans have had a blast watching Patrick Wisdom lately. The 29-year-old infielder had spent the last two years with the Cubs organization, but up until a few weeks ago only had two career at-bats with Chicago (both last season) and 88 plate appearances total in his MLB career. After getting the call to fill in for injured players, Wisdom has flourished.
Ian Happ sitting on Tuesday for Cubs

Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Happ is being replaced in left field by Joc Pederson against Padres starter Dinelson Lamet. In 192 plate appearances this season, Happ has a .193 batting average with a .670...
Cubs' Sergio Alcantara: Hits first 2021 home run

Alcantara went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Padres. Alcantara's eighth inning home run, his first of the season, gave the Cubs a little breathing room in the afternoon win. The 24-year-old infielder is more of a bench player at this point, though he does have a robust 1.016 OPS in limited playing time (23 at-bats).
Sergio Alcantara starting Monday for Cubs

The Chicago Cubs listed Sergio Alcantara as their starting shortstop for Monday's game against the San Diego Padres. Alcantara will bat seventh and play shortstop, while Javier Baez takes the evening off. Alcantara has a $2,300 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 7.2 fantasy points against the Padres.
Platoon no more: Pederson ‘a big part’ of Cubs’ success

Maybe it’s the wispy blonde mustache. Maybe it’s the stutter step at third on his trot around the bases. Whatever it is, Joc Pederson’s hot streak continued through the Chicago Cubs’ 7-2 win Saturday against the Cardinals at Wrigley Field. “His numbers as of late probably aren't indicative even of...
Pederson, Rizzo, Contreras Homer as Cubs Beat Cardinals 8-5

CHICAGO (AP) — Anthony Rizzo could feel the fans hanging onto each pitch as he fouled off one after another. When he finally launched one over the right-field wall on the 14th pitch of his at-bat, Wrigley Field rocked in a way it hadn't in years, with a near-capacity crowd on its feet and roaring.
Cubs' Joc Pederson: 100% Capacity Wrigley ‘Going to Be Rockin'

Pederson: Full capacity Wrigley ‘going to be rockin’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The last time Cubs outfielder Joc Pederson played at Wrigley Field with full capacity allowed, the fans were rooting against him. The former Dodger had two plate appearances when his team came to town in 2019...
Cubs' Joc Pederson: Homers in Wednesday win

Pederson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Padres. Pederson took former Chicago starter Yu Darvish deep in the fourth inning, one of two long balls for the Cubs on the day. Pederson now has seven home runs this season to go with a .238 batting average and .726 OPS. As has been the case throughout his career, the outfielder doesn't help much with the average and can be a streaky performer, though he supplies decent pop when he's locked in.
Ian Happ sitting for Cubs against Cardinals

Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ is not in the starting lineup for Friday afternoon's series opener against right-hander Johan Oviedo and the St. Louis Cardinals. Happ is 2-for-25 in June and he will take a seat for the second time in the past three games. Joc Pederson, Kris Bryant, and Jason Heyward will start across the Cubs' outfield in Friday's matinee.
Hendricks expected to start as Cubs host the Cardinals

LINE: Cubs -162, Cardinals +142; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Nolan Arenado and the Cardinals will take on the Cubs Saturday. The Cubs are 17-14 against teams from the NL Central. Chicago has hit 85 home runs this season, sixth in the MLB. Javier Baez leads the team with 14, averaging one every 14.9 at-bats.
Streaking Cubs claw Jays, Mariners

The Lancaster Cubs, their bats blazing, posted two wins over the weekend, June 5-6, to extend their winning streak to seven games. The 9-3 Cubs defeated the host Lexington Blue Jays, 13-3, and the Shelton Mariners, 14-3. The wins pushed the Cubs to second-place entering weekend play, June 12-13. The...
Joc Pederson in Cubs' Tuesday lineup

Chicago Cubs outfielder Joc Pederson is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Pederson is getting the nod in left field while batting leadoff against Padres starter Dinelson Lamet. In 177 plate appearances this season, Pederson has a .232 batting average with a .704 OPS, 6...
Cubs' Pederson brought souvenirs to the people in San Diego

The Cubs once made a TV ad about the fictional "Bryzzo Souvenir Company." First-year Cubs outfielder Joc Pederson put the idea to fruition this week in San Diego. He posted a Instagram video of one of his friends walking around Petco Park and handing out Pederson-signed baseballs to fans wearing Cubs gear.