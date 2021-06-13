Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Prayer: Dancing Together

Unveiled Wife
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThank You for the dance that is marriage. Every day that we are given to spend together is a gift. We appreciate the friendship and camaraderie, the love and intimacy that is experienced in our relationship. Thank You for Your Word, which directs our hearts in our roles in marriage and how we can love each other well. We pray we never lose sight of marriage being a dance that we get the privilege of sharing with each other. Please help us to dance gracefully in a way that honors You and blesses each other in Jesus’ name AMEN!

unveiledwife.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Friendship#Marriage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Relationship AdviceUnveiled Wife

Prayer: Marriage Revival

Thank You for today. Thank You for our marriage. Thank You for the growth we have experienced and the love we have for each other. We pray our love for one another would continue to grow stronger. We pray for a marriage revival that starts in our relationship today. We pray our hearts would prioritize our our marriage, concerning ourselves with the most important aspects of our relationship that needs attention and improvement. We pray our love would inspire others to make their marriages a priority and that love would increase. We pray for a marriage revival so that hearts would be confident in the love they have for their spouse and that marriages would grow even stronger in Jesus’ name AMEN!
Religiondailyaudiobible.com

Prayer For A Friend

Name is Dale Parson Jr… And they wrote this today. “Pray For Me. I’m Struggling Today” If you could keep him in you all prayers. Thank you Brothers and Sisters. Praying May deliverance be a part of his life in Jesus name amen. June 9, 2021 at 9:55 pm. Dear...
Malden, MAmaldenblueandgold.com

Eid Prayer Event

On Wednesday, May 12th, Muslims all over the world celebrated Eid al-Fitr. It is a very special holiday as Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, which is the holiest month on the Islamic calendar and the month when Muslims fast from sunrise to sundown. On the morning of Eid, Muslims wear their new clothes and usually gather at a Mosque to pray Eid prayer. After Eid prayer, kids get money and candy from their parents and other family members and friends. Muslims spend the rest of the day celebrating Eid with family and friends.
Religiongatewayepc.org

Corporate Worship Prayers

Thank you for the privilege to worship you this morning. You created the universe and created us. You had a plan for us to be with you forever. But God, we chose another way. We chose the way of this world and it created a separation for us from you. It created an insurmountable chasm that we could not overcome on our own.
Religiongivesendgo.com

A Fathers Prayer

Steven Mark Hargrave is my Son, he was a wonderful, bright, and always light hearted boy, then Man. He batteled saddness with the loss of his Mother and struggeled like most young men growing up. He would always bounce back, recover to a very positive place, then fall to the darkness. He would always tell me "I got this Pa". When I arrived in TN I Found a quiet place, while I Prayed for him, the word I received from our Father was "Forgive".... I tell you now, I could not remember a single thing in his 41 years that I would EVER need to forgive him for. I listened to Father anyway, I told My Son that I forgave him for Anything I may have forgotten about throughout his entire life. This Forgiving Prayer was spoken face to face with Steven, when I was finished his very tired eyes rose up to mine, he told me "Thank You Pa" , we said the Lords Prayer, word for word together. This was a day of Father Son Pride. This day, along with Knowing that he excepted Jesus Christ as his Savior relieved my soul and allowed me to be one of the proudest parents on the planet.
ReligionUnveiled Wife

Prayer: Honesty

Thank You for Your Word and for truth. Thank You for leading us as we live out our lives together. We pray our marriage would be a representation of the love Your Son, Jesus Christ, has for His Bride, the Church. We pray our marriage would be marked by our transparency and our honesty. Please help us to be truth tellers. Please help us to have integrity. We pray trust can grow because of the honesty we choose to live out every day in Jesus’ name AMEN!
Religionyoursun.com

Prayer Garden opens at Venice Unity

VENICE — A prayer garden at Unity Venice has been dedicated and celebrated through a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Jackson Road congregation. The Rev. Patricia Reiter died in November. Her daughter, the Rev. Robin Reiter, worked with others to see the concept of a prayer garden come to fruition. The...
Religiongodtube.com

A Prayer for A Lost Loved One

“But God demonstrates His own love toward us, in that while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us” (Romans 8:5, NASB) My convictions were just too strong to stay silent on that Facebook post. I knew it was a controversial topic, but I didn’t think my own family would turn on me and lash out for my beliefs. As a Christian, there are times where I need to stand up for what is right, and just like countless times before, I was left to stand alone to be ridiculed for my faith in God and His Holy Word. I just didn’t think my own brother would be the one to hurt me the most with his callous words. Often, the wounds cut deeper when it is those closest to us that wield the sword at us. In that moment, instead of finding the comfort and understanding of my family, the harsh reality that my brother was a lost soul began to set in.
Relationship AdviceUnveiled Wife

Prayer: Being Transparent

Thank You for the gift of friendship. Thank You for the friendship we get to experience in our marriage. We are grateful for each other. We love having each other as a companion to experience life with. We pray we would continue to cultivate our friendship by being transparent with each other. We pray we would tell each other the truth on all occasions. We pray we would not hold back sharing our hearts with one another. We pray our transparency would cultivate love and intimacy in our relationship. Please help us to be bold and courageous as we seek to have a marriage that is transparent and trustworthy in Jesus’ name AMEN!
Religiongodtube.com

A Prayer for When You Feel Invisible - Your Daily Prayer - June 14

And there is no creature hidden from His sight, but all things are naked and open to the eyes of Him to whom we must give account. – Hebrews 4:13. I was the last one standing yet again. When it came to sports, I was usually the last one chosen. At those particular times in my childhood, I felt invisible. Even though I knew I wasn’t good at sports, it was still a surprise every time I walked toward the last team by default, because I was the only one not picked.
Religioncalvaryga.com

Psalms of Summer: Prayer

Hebrews 12:28-29 28 Therefore let us be grateful for receiving a kingdom that cannot be shaken, and thus let us offer to God acceptable worship, with reverence and awe, 29 for our God is a consuming fire. 2 Samuel 15:13-14a 13 And a messenger came to David, saying, “The hearts...
Religionyourgv.com

Virtual community prayer set Sunday

A community prayer vigil will be held on Sunday at 3 p.m. via Zoom. The code is 380-383-3369. This event is geared toward pure worship and life-changing prayer. The purpose is to provide hope for the community and to refresh our spirits for life’s journey ahead. A Zoom link will...
Religiongodtube.com

A Prayer for Restored Faith - Your Daily Prayer - June 12

“Restore to me the joy of your salvation, and uphold me with a willing spirit.” Psalm 51:12 ESV. There are many things that can trigger a faith-struggle in our lives. Tragedy, extended seasons of suffering, and hopelessness hit without warning. In those desperate times we may wrestle with where God is, or if He hears us. Thankfully, when the difficulties of life pile on us, we have this truth from our faithful Father.
Religionchallies.com

A Brief, Daily, Trinitarian Prayer

I have, in the past, shared the prayer John Stott would use to begin his day. A number of years ago I excerpted just a small part of it and began to pray that on a regular or even daily basis. I thought I’d share it here in case you would find it valuable as well. It speaks to Father, Son, and Holy Spirit, and asks that each would bless in his own special way. Why not make use of it for a week or two and see if it blesses you as it has me…
ReligionUnveiled Wife

Prayer: Building Each Other Up

Thank You for today. We pray we would use our time today to build one another up. We pray we would be intentional to use our words and our actions to share affirmation with each other. Please inspire our hearts to express our encouragement for one another in creative ways. We pray we build each other up as individuals, but also affirm our love for each other. We pray this would make our marriage stronger. May You be glorified as we seek to honor each other, support each other, and build each other up in all areas of our lives in Jesus’ name AMEN!
ReligionPicayune Item

Scatter the seeds of prayer freely

I’m not going to say sports are important to my family, but once before making an appointment for her surgery, my Dad asked my Mom to consult my nephew’s baseball schedule. There’s just something about the sport that I love. You start from home with the intention of rounding the...
Freestone County, TXteaguechronicle.com

Prayer: Always lean on strength of the Lord

I’m so glad it is summer, although I have still been very busy. My wife and I had something every day this past week. We had a little break this week and will be back at it every day next week at the Freestone County Fair before it slows down a little bit for the summer.
Religionletterpile.com

A Little Girl’s Prayer

I thank you Dear God for making my Grandmother---I call her Mimi. Her soft voice sings me to sleep with a prayer “I pray the Lord my Soul to keep”. She said it is much better to talk to you than count all those sheep. My Mimi takes me to...