Prayer: Dancing Together
Thank You for the dance that is marriage. Every day that we are given to spend together is a gift. We appreciate the friendship and camaraderie, the love and intimacy that is experienced in our relationship. Thank You for Your Word, which directs our hearts in our roles in marriage and how we can love each other well. We pray we never lose sight of marriage being a dance that we get the privilege of sharing with each other. Please help us to dance gracefully in a way that honors You and blesses each other in Jesus’ name AMEN!unveiledwife.com