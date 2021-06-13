Prayer: Dancing Together

Steven Mark Hargrave is my Son, he was a wonderful, bright, and always light hearted boy, then Man. He batteled saddness with the loss of his Mother and struggeled like most young men growing up. He would always bounce back, recover to a very positive place, then fall to the darkness. He would always tell me "I got this Pa". When I arrived in TN I Found a quiet place, while I Prayed for him, the word I received from our Father was "Forgive".... I tell you now, I could not remember a single thing in his 41 years that I would EVER need to forgive him for. I listened to Father anyway, I told My Son that I forgave him for Anything I may have forgotten about throughout his entire life. This Forgiving Prayer was spoken face to face with Steven, when I was finished his very tired eyes rose up to mine, he told me "Thank You Pa" , we said the Lords Prayer, word for word together. This was a day of Father Son Pride. This day, along with Knowing that he excepted Jesus Christ as his Savior relieved my soul and allowed me to be one of the proudest parents on the planet.