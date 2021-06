Watch Colin Cowherd rank his top 5 most valuable players remaining in these NBA Playoffs, as Colin hands out his ‘Colin Smythe Trophy.’. “He got frustrated yesterday because PJ Tucker was allowed to mostly tackle him, so he did not have a great Sunday and he showed his frustration, but he is averaging 31 and 8 on 50% shooting, he leads the Nets in scoring, blocks, and rebounding, and no other healthy player for the Nets is averaging more than 12 a game. He’s in the discussion. He could be the most talented but that’s not what this award is. I’ve always said this about MVP’s, it’s not about stats and it’s not about talent, it’s how ‘VALUABLE’ are you?”