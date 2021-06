It was another successful week down on the Orioles’ farm. And before last week’s on-field action even began, Orioles prospects continued to pile up praise. Grayson Rodriguez, the Orioles’ best pitching prospect and #2 overall in the system per MLB Pipeline, was named the High-A East Pitcher of the Month for May after going 3-0 with a 1.54 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 23.1 innings at Aberdeen. The award was announced not long after Rodriguez was promoted to Double-A Bowie. Elsewhere, #5 prospect Gunnar Henderson was named the Low-A East Player of the Month, following an outstanding May at Delmarva in which he batted .313 with a 1.004 OPS, six homers, 30 RBIs, and 21 runs.