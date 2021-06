There was something in the banality of the scene that made it especially horrifying. A late afternoon sun shone on the pitch at Parken, where the stands were as full as they can be given Covid restrictions: the majority from Denmark in their red and white, but also behind one goal 3,000 from Finland in white and blue. But the game had stopped. The ground was silent. The match officials stood on one touchline with the managers, and in one corner of the field, Danish players gathered round medics, providing a shield as they attempted to resuscitate Christian Eriksen.