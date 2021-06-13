PUBLIC INPUT FOR NATIONAL PARK CLIMBING MANAGEMENT PLAN CLOSES TODAY

Today is the final day to submit public input for the Joshua Tree National Park Climbing Management Plan. The plan is designed to guide the management of rock climbing and related activities in the national park for the protection of cultural resources, natural resources and wilderness character; and to support the public’s desire to enjoy the park through climbing and related activities. Comments are being accepted through today, June 13. For more information on the Climbing management plan or to submit a public comment, visit the links blow.