Salisbury, NC

1 dead, 2 hurt in overnight Salisbury shooting, police say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Posted by 
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tiOoY_0aSyG28600

SALISBURY, N.C. — A person died and two others were hurt in a Sunday morning shooting near Salisbury High School, police said.

Salisbury police officers were called to the 800 block of South Jackson Street at about 12:30 a.m. and found three people who had been shot. One of the victims died at the scene and the remaining two victims were taken to the hospital, according to police.

[ ALSO READ: No arrests after man found shot to death at Salisbury apartment complex ]

Police have not yet released the names of the people who were shot.

Authorities have not said what led up to the shooting.

Detectives are still investigating the shooting and have asked that anyone with information please contact the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333 or via private Facebook message.

(WATCH: Video shows 67-year-old woman pulled from car by police in Salisbury)

©2021 Cox Media Group

