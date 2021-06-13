CELEBRATE THE SUMMER SOLSTICE IN HOMESTEAD VALLEY

Celebrate the 2021 summer solstice with a party in Landers Saturday, June 19. Reporter Ernest Figueroa says it’s a way to celebrate the longest day of the year…. The second annual summer solstice fest at Homestead Valley Park in Landers will include music, venders, and craft beer demos; as well as fresh hot pizza, cold drinks, ice cream, and more. Admission is free, and so is the parking. The event runs from 10 a.m. until sundown. The festival is a fundraiser for the Homestead Valley Community Council. The park is located at Reche Road and Belfield Boulevard in Landers.