Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Oxfam reaction to G7 communiqué

Oxfam International
 8 days ago

Max Lawson, Head of Inequality Policy at Oxfam, said:. "This G7 summit will live on in infamy. Faced with the biggest health emergency in a century and a climate catastrophe that is destroying our planet, they have completely failed to meet the challenges of our times. Never in the history of the G7 has there been a bigger gap between their actions and the needs of the world. In the face of these challenges the G7 have chosen to cook the books on vaccines and continue to cook the planet. We don’t need to wait for history to judge this summit a colossal failure, it is plain for all to see."

www.oxfam.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#G7 Summit#Oxfam
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
World
Related
EnvironmentOxfam International

Reaction to G7 announcement on green investment

Responding to the UK Government’s announcement that G7 leaders will agree to new financing for infrastructure projects in developing countries and an increase international climate finance, Oxfam's climate change lead Nafkote Dabi said:. "This plan could support green development in poorer countries, but it is lacking in detail including on...
Environmentworldcapitaltimes.com

Oxfam campaigners wear G7 masks in climate protest

- Advertisement - Activists from charity group Oxfam on Saturday called on the Group of Seven industrialised nations to step up their actions to fight climate change during a protest in the UK county of Cornwall. Protesters wore masks of the seven leaders who are attending the G7 summit in...
POTUSCNN

Day 3 of the 2021 G7 Summit

G7 calls for new study into origins of Covid-19 and voices concern on China in summit's concluding statement. World leaders attending this week’s G7 issued a call for a new study into the origins of coronavirus, including in China, after an initial report was deemed lacking because Beijing refused to cooperate.
Charitiesoxfamamerica.org

Oxfam reaction to new IPC hunger figures in Ethiopia

In reaction to Ethiopia’s latest food insecurity figures released today, Oxfam’s global Emergency Food Security Advisor, Emily Farr, said:. “The new figures released today from the IPC showing new and dangerous levels of hunger in Ethiopia are extremely worrying. According to the latest IPC findings, there are right now over 350,000 people in a hunger catastrophe - the largest number of people to reach that classification since Somalia in 2011. This number is expected to climb to 401,000 in July.
Public Healthoxfamamerica.org

Oxfam Reaction to Move to Text-Based Negotiations on COVID Vaccines TRIPS Waiver

World Trade Organization members who met today for a council on Trade Related Intellectual Property Rights have just agreed that they will engage in a text-based process on waiving intellectual property rules on COVID vaccines, test and treatments. This means a deal, which would see a temporary suspension of intellectual property, is increasingly likely. However key governments, like the UK and Germany, are continuing to block.
WorldOxfam International

Oxfam welcomes European Parliament’s vote to suspend vaccine patents

The European Parliament has supported an amendment calling for Europe to support the temporary suspension of intellectual property rules for Covid-19 vaccines, tests, and treatments. In reaction to this vote, Evelien van Roemburg, head of Oxfam EU office, said:. “This vote sends a strong signal that Europeans stand shoulder to shoulder with...
Economytheenergymix.com

Oxfam, Swiss Re Predict Deep Economic Pain without Faster, Deeper Carbon Cuts

Canada’s economy could shrink 6.9% per year by 2050, the world’s most industrialized economies could drop 8.5%, and developing countries will fare far worse if governments don’t deliver on the faster, deeper carbon cuts they promised in the Paris Agreement, Oxfam and the Swiss Re Institute warn in an analysis released on the eve of this week’s G7 summit in Cornwall, UK.
Environmentcircularonline.co.uk

G7 leaders agree environmental commitments

Yesterday (Sunday 13th June) G7 leaders agreed commitments to halt and reverse biodiversity loss by 2030, and tackle deforestation, marine litter and illegal wildlife trade. At the G7 Leaders’ Summit in Cornwall, countries have come together and agreed a shared G7 Nature Compact. This is a key agreement which brings G7 countries together to address the most pressing international and interlinked challenges of biodiversity loss and climate change. Leaders have also agreed to review progress against the Nature Compact to ensure delivery of its 2030 vision.
Europeeureporter.co

One responds to the G7 summit in Cornwall

Today, the G7 summit in Carbis Bay comes to an end. Though the summit had high potential, this was not delivered, putting the world’s ability to fight the pandemic at risk. Edwin Ikhuoria, executive director for Africa at The ONE Campaign, said: “Leaders arrived at this summit with a global crisis raging around us. While there has been some progress, the hard truth is that they leave Cornwall having failed to take the real action needed to end the pandemic and kick-start the global recovery. Throughout the summit we have heard strong words from the leaders but without the new investment to make their ambitions a reality.
EnvironmentThe Guardian

The G7 and a crucial moment for the climate

The damage wrought by the coronavirus pandemic has been huge, but it pales in comparison to the potential risks associated with the climate crisis. With the world coalescing around the importance of limiting temperature rises to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels, the next 10 years are the last chance to meet that goal - and with the Cop26 summit in Glasgow later this year, the G7 summit in Cornwall this week is the next staging post in a crucial six months to settle on a way forward.
WorldBBC

Connecting Cornwall to the G7 countries

This week Cornwall hosts the leaders of the world's largest so-called advanced economies at the G7 summit. Cornwall has a rich heritage and, with millions of Cornish descendants spread around the world, there are enduring international connections. It is a place that has had an important role in some key...
PetsTimes and Democrat

Giant Pikachus head to G7 summit

Giant Pikachus were spotted outside the media centre in Falmouth at the start of the G7 summit to call on the Japanese government to stop burning coal by 2030.
Public Healthunmultimedia.org

G7 / GUTERRES PRESSER

2.SOUNDBITE (English) Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations:. “It is in the interest of everybody that everybody gets vaccinated, sooner rather than later. Unfortunately, until now, it has been very unequal and very unfair the way the vaccination is taking place in the world, but I'm encouraged by the announcements that were made in the run up for these G7 meeting.”
Environmentcbslocal.com

WEB EXTRA: G7 Mount Recyclemore

An unusual sculpture of world leaders has taken shape alongside the G7 summit in England. "Mount Recyclemore" is made of electronic waste and scrap metal. The artists say they want to raise awareness about the need to make devices that can be reused and recycled.
Worldhelloniceworld.com

World leaders gather for the G7

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has echoed the sentiment of the Prince Charles in saying the world must level up and rebuild better in lessons learned from the pandemic. At the most important G7 summit in years, the leaders convened could decide how quickly the pandemic could end. UK Prime...
United Nationsnewsbrig.com

G7 calls for access for aid workers

The G7 group has called for unimpeded access for aid workers to Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region, where the UN says some 350,000 people are living in famine conditions. The world’s seven largest so-called advanced economies also demanded an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Eritrean troops. The Eritreans are fighting...
Politicsnewsverses.com

Debate: What’s on the G7 agenda?

The G7 should win over new companions, geopolitical analyst Jean-Sylvestre Mongrenier urges in Le Figaro:. “In these decisive years the West should perceive the necessity to increase its alliances, notably within the Indo-Pacific, the place China’s Belt and Street initiative threatens the liberty of navigation and safety of main sea routes that are important to Europe’s prosperity. … If the US and its European allies don’t need to settle for the concept of an inevitable decline, they’d do properly to help the axis between Israel and the Arab states. … That is a necessary prerequisite for stabilising the Center East. … The wrestle for a free and open Indo-Pacific area can even be determined within the Center East. We should not overlook this.”
Healthunicefusa.org

Joint Letter to G7 Countries

Give 20% of available vaccines by August. Protect us all. #DonateDosesNow. Ask Congress to support UNICEF’s effort to equitably distribute COVID-19 vaccines including by donating additional excess doses, through COVAX as much as possible. Dear G7 Leaders,. The world has spent a year and a half battling the COVID-19 pandemic,...