Race 1 of the Chevrolet Dual in Detroit is on hold under red flag conditions due to a heavy crash involving Felix Rosenqvist on Lap 25. Rosenqvist's No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet speared nose-first into the tire wall and concrete barrier in Turn 6, with an apparent stuck throttle. Rosenqvist was removed from the car by the AMR INDYCAR Safety Team, and he was transported to the infield care center for preliminary evaluation and then transported to a local hospital for more detailed evaluation, according to INDYCAR Medical Director Dr. Geoffrey Billows. Rosenqvist was conscious, alert and talking throughout, Billows said.