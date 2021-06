Netflix bought an ad for its new series Sweet Tooth on the front page of USA Today that may look a little too real to some people. “A new ad campaign from Netflix is poised to scare and confuse readers of USA Today. The ubiquitous hotel lobby newspaper published a full page ad in its June 4 weekend edition to promote the new Netflix series Sweet Tooth. Ads in newspapers are nothing new of course, but this particular ad is actually an advertorial, i.e. an advertisement written in the style of an editorial news item.”