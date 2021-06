During what’s been a brutal two-week stretch for the Red Sox’ starting rotation, no one needed a day like Saturday more than Martin Perez. Perez, fresh off two of the worst starts of his career, bounced back to the pitcher the Red Sox had been more accustomed to seeing over the first two months of the season, when he surprisingly emerged as one of their most consistent starters, pitching them to a 7-1 win over the Royals in Kansas City on Saturday.