2022 OT Elijah Pritchett has been on the FSU campus twice in the last week. (Photo courtesy of Rusty Mansell / 247Sports) One of the top offensive tackles in this year’s recruiting cycle has been on FSU’s campus twice over the course of the last week. Elijah Pritchett, who is rated as the 9th-best offensive tackle prospect in the nation for the class of 2022, took an official visit to FSU last weekend and was on campus again on Wednesday to participate in coach Mike Norvell’s Big Man Offensive Line and Defensive Line Camp.