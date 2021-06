COLUMBUS — Ohio State is starting to pick up speed on the recruiting trail, providing plenty to chat about. The Buckeyes’ latest recruiting weekend dominated most of the conversation. After nearly 16 months without on-campus recruiting, Ohio State opened up its doors this past weekend to eight of its 12 commitments in the 2022 class. Along with their 2022 commitments, the Buckeyes hosted plenty of high-ranked recruits that are on the must-get list. Those players included No. 1 offensive lineman Zach Rice, 5-star defensive end Omari Abor and safeties Zion Branch and Xavier Nwankpa.