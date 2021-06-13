Pulse to become a National Memorial on 5th anniversary of mass shooting

Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, the scene of an horrific mass shooting five years ago, will become a national memorial. The shooter, Omar Mateen, killed 49 and wounded 53 others in the name of ISIS on “Latin Night” at the LGBTQ club June 12th, 2016. President Biden said in a statement Saturday that he will sign the bill designating the site a national memorial and that he has “stayed in touch with families of the victims and with the survivors who have turned their pain into purpose.” Biden described the club as “hallowed ground.”