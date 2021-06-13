Rangers looking for Dane Dunning to come up big vs. Dodgers

LOS ANGELES – As the Rangers have managed his pitches and workload this season, Dane Dunning has pushed the team to go deeper into games. He had his chance on Sunday. And the same problem that has too often short-circuited his starts this season once again arose. He struggled early, seemingly uncomfortable on the mound, which led to an early deficit and a high pitch count. It resulted in the same ending: A short outing. Pitching on six days rest and with six days more coming before his next start, Dunning got through only four innings Sunday in a 5-3 loss to Los Angeles.