Virginia Master Naturalists Welcome New Chapter Advisor
Eastern Shore Chapter of the Virginia Master Naturalists Welcomes Shannon Alexander as New Chapter Advisor. After a successful career as the Director of Planning of the Accomack-Northampton Planning District Commission, recently Shannon Alexander has been hired by the Virginia Department of Recreation and Conservation Natural Heritage Program as the Coastal Region Steward and the Regional Supervisor in the Division of Natural Heritage.