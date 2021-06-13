Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

Virginia Master Naturalists Welcome New Chapter Advisor

By Donna says
capecharlesmirror.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEastern Shore Chapter of the Virginia Master Naturalists Welcomes Shannon Alexander as New Chapter Advisor. After a successful career as the Director of Planning of the Accomack-Northampton Planning District Commission, recently Shannon Alexander has been hired by the Virginia Department of Recreation and Conservation Natural Heritage Program as the Coastal Region Steward and the Regional Supervisor in the Division of Natural Heritage.

www.capecharlesmirror.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
Virginia State
State
Florida State
City
Williamsburg, VA
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Naturalists#Citizen Science#Kayaking#Eastern Shore Chapter Of#The Regional Supervisor#The Outer Banks Of Nc#Bs#Unc Wilmington#Coastal Planning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
New Zealand
Country
Thailand
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP blocks voting rights bill

Senate Republicans on Tuesday blocked a sweeping bill to overhaul federal elections, ratcheting up already inflamed tensions over voting rights. Senators voted 50-50 in the evenly divided Senate on advancing the For the People Act, splitting along party lines and failing to get the 60 votes needed to overcome a GOP filibuster.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

U.S. not expected to hit Biden's 70% COVID vaccination goal by July 4

Washington — Top U.S. officials acknowledged Tuesday that the U.S. will not meet President Biden's goal of having 70% of American adults receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4. But White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients announced that the U.S. has vaccinated at least 70% of U.S. adults ages 30 and older.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Pelosi considers committee to investigate the January 6 attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to announce this week whether she will create a select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, her spokesperson tweeted. Several news outlets, including CBS News, initially reported that Pelosi had told some House Democrats that she would create a committee to investigate the attack, citing a source familiar with her comments.