Synovus Financial Corp Sells 438 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

techinvestornews.com
 10 days ago

Synovus Financial Corp cut its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s […]

www.techinvestornews.com
Person
Aristotle
#Sec#Semiconductor#Mchp#Sec#Synovus Financial Corp#Norges Bank#Dimensional Fund Advisors
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 60.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 384,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,966 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.73% of Krystal Biotech worth $29,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) EVP Robert Glenn Sells 1,212 Shares

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) EVP Robert Glenn sold 1,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total transaction of $295,109.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,719 shares in the company, valued at $662,049.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Stockstickerreport.com

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) COO Sells $382,555.08 in Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) COO Xiaobin Wu sold 1,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.93, for a total transaction of $382,555.08. Xiaobin Wu also recently made the following trade(s):. On Monday, June 7th, Xiaobin Wu...
Stockscom-unik.info

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 739 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,561 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,089,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081,385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Talos Energy worth $61,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $176,000 Position in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in GreenSky were worth $176,000 as […]
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Critical Analysis: Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) versus GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT)

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) and GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership. Institutional and Insider Ownership. 91.6% of Microchip Technology shares...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) by 59.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in MainStreet Bancshares were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ergoteles LLC Buys Shares of 3,777 Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,777 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. A number of other hedge funds and...
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Matthew 25 Management Corp Sells 2,500 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Matthew 25 Management Corp reduced its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 8.4% of Matthew 25 […]
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Troy Asset Management Ltd Lowers Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Troy Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 48,217 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for […]
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Solstein Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 27,054 SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. FMR LLC...
Marketstheenterpriseleader.com

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 14,877 Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,877 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of 51job worth $5,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Lowered to $54.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America reissued a sell rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.68.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

10,420 Shares in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Shares of LDI opened at $12.95 on Monday. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and...
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Price Target to $62.00

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Cabot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.14.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Has $81.38 Million Stake in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,901,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,330,087 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Radius Health worth $81,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 5,089 Shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,089 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Comtech Telecommunications were worth […]