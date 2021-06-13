Resting Place of the Giants

As you may know, Gary Marsh, father of Kansas, Samantha and Victoria, died suddenly on Friday in an accident at his home. The Weathersfield School Faculty and Staff will offer a Gathering Place to the Marsh family and friends, and the public, from 9:00 to 11;00 am on Thursday, June 17, 2021 in the AP Room. Light refreshments will be provided. We will have books on hand that deal with death in a beautiful way. Art supplies will be made available for homemade cards for the family. Individual and small group counseling will be available, as well. Mask wearing is encouraged, but not required. Please join us in supporting Lisa and Gary's three young daughters and showing them the love and support they deserve in their time of need.