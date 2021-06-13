Readers respond: Portlanders’ missing empathy

The Oregonian/OregonLive’s reporting on social service workers risking homelessness (” ‘Teetering on the edge’: Portland homelessness workers at risk of becoming homeless due to low pay,” June 13) resonated with me. Thank you for putting it on the front page of The Sunday Oregonian. Thirty years ago, as a newly minted social worker with a master’s degree, I shared with an acquaintance my appallingly low starting salary with a nonprofit that depended on state and county funding. Her passive response: “Oh, but don’t you do it because of your values? It’s not about the money, is it?” As long as this is the mindset of the community, front-line mental health workers will suffer from disregard and dismissiveness for the roles they play. We’ve made no progress on wages in 30 years, or on job retention in organizations whose missions are sincere but whose funding resources are limited. It continues to distress me that social workers borrow thousands of dollars to attain required degrees to work in an industry that takes them for granted.