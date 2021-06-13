Cancel
Readers respond: Portlanders’ missing empathy

By Letters to the editor
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 8 days ago
Hate crimes against American Jews are surging. From Los Angeles to New York, Jews have become the target of violent, public assaults. Closer to home, Portland has witnessed similar acts of hate. Last month, our Holocaust memorial was defaced with swastikas and anti-Semitic slurs. Sadly, this steady stream of hate...

