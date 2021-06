For pride month, you can show your support of LGBTQ+-owned and run plant-based companies making breakthrough products in food, beauty, fashion, and lifestyle areas. Or you may want to consider donating to a charity to support Pride Month such as the non-profit Support + Feed that tackles food insecurity especially in the wake of the pandemic. Run by Maggie Baird, aka Billie Eilish’s mother, Support + Feed has seen widespread support, and other celebrities have joined her efforts, including Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara, to help bring vegan meals to My Friend’s Place, a non-profit dedicated to helping LGBTQ+ youth experiencing homelessness. Whether you're eating plant-based or looking for vegan beauty, fashion or home goods, here are 10 companies to support to show some PRIDE.