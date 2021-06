Get just the right fit with the Azeron Classic ergonomic gaming keypad. Plus, you can choose from 15 different color options ranging from Galaxy Purple to Copper to Glow in the Dark! Seriously, this gamer gadget offers so many different options that you’re sure to find one that suits your hand in an ideal way. With an ergonomic design, it provides superior comfort. So you can game away on your console or computer without any bother from your hand. Select from a curved or flat palm rest, and then select whether you have a medium or large hand size. Furthermore, this ergonomic gaming keypad comes in models for both left- and right-handers. With an analog stick that recognizes 360 movements from consoles, it also has 26 programmable keys that have a 10-million-click lifespan. Say goodbye to fatigue and misclicks—enjoy your favorite games in comfort!