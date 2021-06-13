Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foxborough, MA

Recap | Revolution II falls to first-place Union Omaha, 4-2, on the road

By revolutionsoccer.net
New England Revolution
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOXBOROUGH, Mass. – New England Revolution II (2-4-1, 7 pts.) fell to first-place Union Omaha (5-1-2, 17 pts.) on Saturday night, 4-2, at Werner Park in Papillion, Neb. New England defender Connor Presley scored his first goal for the club while Academy forward Michael Tsicoulias (2002 – Newton, Mass.) added his first professional goal. Omaha’s Greg Hurst scored a hat trick and Devin Boyce added a goal and an assist.

www.revolutionsoccer.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
Newton, MA
Foxborough, MA
Sports
City
Lexington, MA
City
Foxborough, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Mafla
Person
Connor Presley
Person
Greg Hurst
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Union Omaha#Oma#New England#Academy#Revolution Ii Head#Espn#Colby Qui Ones
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLABC News

Carl Nassib comes out as 1st openly gay active NFL player

NFL player Carl Nassib made history Monday by announcing that he's gay. He's the first active player to come out publicly in league history. The Las Vegas Raiders defensive end posted a video from his home in Pennsylvania revealing his sexual orientation and said he's been meaning to announce for a long time.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Senate set to take up sweeping voting rights bill. But it's unlikely to advance

The Senate on Tuesday is set to take up a sweeping voting an elections reform bill, an attempt by Democrats to respond to the restrictive voting measures taken up and enacted by multiple Republican-led states across the country. But despite implementing changes to the bill to assuage a moderate Democrat, it is unlikely to receive sufficient support to advance to a full vote on the Senate floor.
SportsPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand PM Ardern backs weightlifter’s selection for Olympics

WELLINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday defended the country’s selection of weightlifter Laurel Hubbard for the Tokyo Olympics, a decision that has fuelled a debate over inclusion and fairness in sport. Hubbard will become the first transgender athlete to compete at the Games...
POTUSNBC News

Judge dismisses most claims against Trump administration in clearing of Lafayette Square

WASHINGTON — A federal judge has dismissed a majority of the claims filed by activists and civil liberties groups who accused the Trump administration of violating the civil rights of protesters who were forcefully removed by police using chemical agents from a park near the White House before then-President Donald Trump walked to a nearby church to take a photo.