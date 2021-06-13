Recap | Revolution II falls to first-place Union Omaha, 4-2, on the road
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – New England Revolution II (2-4-1, 7 pts.) fell to first-place Union Omaha (5-1-2, 17 pts.) on Saturday night, 4-2, at Werner Park in Papillion, Neb. New England defender Connor Presley scored his first goal for the club while Academy forward Michael Tsicoulias (2002 – Newton, Mass.) added his first professional goal. Omaha’s Greg Hurst scored a hat trick and Devin Boyce added a goal and an assist.www.revolutionsoccer.net