How to install laminate flooring on a concrete basement floor

Once a floor has been taken down to bare concrete, it’s essential to remove all paint, glue, and other residue from the slab before installing tile. If the surface isn’t clean, you may end up with loose tiles that require removal and replacement 1. Scrape off old paint with a scraper fitted with a sharp blade. If you have trouble removing glue residue, try using a chemical stripper (preferably one of the newer, less-toxic types with a citric-acid base) 2. After stripping, rinse the floor to eliminate any remaining residue that may interfere with the tile adhesive bonding. Another way to remove old glue, vinyl backing, or other sticky stuff is by grinding it away with a port-able angle grinder fitted with a 4-in. carbide/diamond grinder cup wheel. If the machine has a dust port, connect it to a portable shop vacuum to reduce the dust 3. If you’d rather leave this dirty job to someone else, there are professional companies that will clean the surface for you.