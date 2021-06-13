Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

How to install laminate flooring on a concrete basement floor

By Andreea
impressiveinteriordesign.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is relatively easy to decide which flooring should be good for the house, but the basement is a bit different. As it turned out, laminate is a good option. We will introduce to you how to install laminate flooring on a concrete basement floor. Laminate in general has a...

www.impressiveinteriordesign.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laminate Flooring#Concrete Slab#Wood Floor#Cork Flooring#Un
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Interior Designamazinginteriordesign.com

Pros and Cons of Marble Bathroom Flooring

Marble bathroom flooring is one of the most popular choices for those looking to spruce up their bathrooms. It comes in a wide variety of colors, patterns, and textures to fit any style. However, it does have its drawbacks as well. Here are some pros and cons you should know about before deciding on marble bathroom flooring.
Home & Gardennicholasdesignbuild.com

How To Create The Perfect Basement Bar

Are you looking to create the perfect basement bar space! Whether it’s for a man-cave, more home entertaining space, or just an adult get-away from the kids, a basement bar can add a huge sense of luxury to your home! Right below your feet is a space that’s just waiting to be flipped into the new life of your home.
Home & Gardentwincitieslive.com

Garage Floors with The Concrete Guy

The Concrete Guy, Matthew Hage, is busy helping Minnesotans get their garages ready for grad parties, barbeques or just hanging out and watching the world go by. He showed us how he restores old and beaten up garage floors to look like new – and he does it the right way too!
Interior Designfinehomebuilding.com

Prepping Floors for Tile

Once a floor has been taken down to bare concrete, it’s essential to remove all paint, glue, and other residue from the slab before installing tile. If the surface isn’t clean, you may end up with loose tiles that require removal and replacement 1. Scrape off old paint with a scraper fitted with a sharp blade. If you have trouble removing glue residue, try using a chemical stripper (preferably one of the newer, less-toxic types with a citric-acid base) 2. After stripping, rinse the floor to eliminate any remaining residue that may interfere with the tile adhesive bonding. Another way to remove old glue, vinyl backing, or other sticky stuff is by grinding it away with a port-able angle grinder fitted with a 4-in. carbide/diamond grinder cup wheel. If the machine has a dust port, connect it to a portable shop vacuum to reduce the dust 3. If you’d rather leave this dirty job to someone else, there are professional companies that will clean the surface for you.
Interior Designvoticle.com

How To Paint Your Floor

For measurement, you shall need tape measures and rulers (or squares). Tape measures are great for measuring long lengths and widths truly ruler created for much better measurements. Apply it corners. Valuable tool that you might need could be the rubber mallet. You need it for hammering the panels over the floor to secure this. You need to hammer it as soft as it can be without compromising pressure. Using regular hammers will damage it.
Interior Designlistdose.co

Why To Choose Laminate Flooring

Looking for a new durable, stylish and easy to install kind of flooring? Well, then laminate flooring is the perfect solution for you. Laminate flooring is very versatile in nature as it can be installed over any existing flooring be it vinyl floor, concrete flooring, etc. And it’s installation process is not at all hard or complicated when compared to other types of flooring. Especially if we talk about hardwood floors, it’s installation is a really time consuming process but with laminate flooring the installation becomes quite simple and easy. Besides that laminate flooring is considered to be very durable and enduring. It is scratch friendly and strong, especially if you are living with kids or pets at home.
Interior Designfinehomebuilding.com

Installing Floor Trim

A baseboard installed around the perimeter of a floor protects the walls from dents and scuffs due to brooms, vacuum cleaners, and other everyday wear 1. Tile base goes on after the floor is completely set but before it is grouted. If the base tiles are the same size as the field tiles, align the grout joints. Otherwise, find the center point of each wall and lay out the base tiles symmetrically, to yield the biggest cut pieces on either end. Backbutter each base piece and press it onto the wall surface 2, 3. Use a spacer or wedge to raise the base off the floor, to leave room for a caulk joint. Remember to fill this joint with caulk, not grout, as walls and floors can flex and move at different rates, causing grout to crack.
Home & GardenPosted by
Forbes Advisor

How to Install Laminate Sheet on Countertops

Laminate countertop material is a low-cost, durable alternative to solid surface and quartz countertops. Another advantage of laminate is that you can do it yourself. With particle board, contact cement adhesive and sheets of laminate countertop material, you can make your own countertops. Practice definitely makes perfect when installing laminate...
Home & Gardenhomedit.com

A Quick Guide On Hardwood Floor Repair

Hardwood floors are one of the most amazing and high-class flooring options available. But there is one thing that keeps people from getting them even if they can afford them, and that’s maintenance. Hardwood floors seem to need repairs regularly due to the scratches and dents that seem to pop...
Interior DesignKTEN.com

A STEP-BY-STEP GUIDE ON HOW TO INSTALL VINYL FLOORING

Originally Posted On: A Step-by-Step Guide on How to Install Vinyl Flooring (buy-flooring-online.co.uk) If you are installing new flooring in your home, you want something that will last. Vinyl flooring is a great option for flooring because it is affordable, it is water-resistant, and wears well!. Do you want to...
Interior DesignHouzz

15 Ways to Create Separation in an Open Floor Plan

The “open-plan layout” is a generic term used in interior design and architecture for any floor plan that makes use of large, open spaces and minimizes the use of small, enclosed rooms. They are, for the most part, free of interior walls or partitions. Open floor plans became popular in the 1970s, but over the past year, as people have been isolated at home, all that openness is causing some to reconsider. It turns out those walls, partitions and other barriers are useful for minimizing noise and giving a visual and physical sense of privacy. Here are 15 ways you can create that separation in an open floor plan.
Home & Gardenthespruce.com

What to Know About Your Basement Floor Drain

Keeping your basement floor dry is the first step to keeping your entire basement dry. If you want to turn your basement into a second living area, a home theater, a bedroom for a family member, or even a full-scale apartment to rent out, the basement must be perfectly dry.
Home & Gardenresidencestyle.com

Hardwood Floor Cleaners

There’s no denying that floors are an integral part of everyone’s household. From daily traffic to inevitable spills, our floors are put under a lot of stress. However, things become even worse when we are dealing with hardwood floors, which are prone to scratching and require constant maintenance. Luckily, there are a lot of hardwood floor cleaners that make our job of cleaning the floor much easier. But what should you know before giving hardwood floor cleaners a try?
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

4 Cheap Kitchen Cabinet Upgrades Home Stagers Swear By

Costly renovations aren’t the only way to upgrade the look of your kitchen, especially if you’re looking to put your home on the market and would rather not invest a ton into it. There are also changes you can make to the outside of your cabinetry to upsell your kitchen to a potential buyer.
Interior Designoceanbeachbulletin.com

What are the different wood flooring types?

Wood flooring is such a poplar flooring choice and it’s popularity is only rising. However it’s hard to know where to start with looking, as there’s so many options! Let’s have a look at the different types so it makes your job much easier. Engineered Wood. This is an extremely...
Home & Gardenresidencestyle.com

How to Epoxy Garage Floors

For creating durable and good-looking garage floors, garage floor epoxy can be used widely. Though applying epoxy to the garage floor may seem to need a technical hand but by following the right guide, you can easily do it yourself. There are many tools available in the market to help you do the job easily. Careful preparation and an organized approach are keys to achieve flawless epoxy garage floors. This article walks you through the process step by- step.
Interior Designhandymantips.org

5 Reasons to Choose Hardwood Floors

One of the most exciting aspects of remodeling a house is getting to choose the new materials that will replace the old ones. When it comes to flooring, you have many options, including carpet, tile and hardwood flooring. You only get one opportunity to pick the right flooring for you,...
Interior Designfinehomebuilding.com

Wood-Look Plank Flooring

In many homes, wood-look tiles have replaced wood flooring. That’s because they are much more durable, won’t scratch, and require less maintenance than wood, especially over time. Because of their growing popularity, the choices are almost infinite in color, texture, patterns, and size. The customary size range is 4 in....
Interior Designfinehomebuilding.com

Installing Backerboard on Floors

After cutting the backerboard to size, spread latex- modified thinset on top of the wood subfloor (or prepared vinyl floor) with a 1/4-in. by 1/4-in. notched trowel 1. Carefully lower the backerboard onto the thinset and press in place 2. Use either nails or screws to fasten the sheet to the wood floor, making sure you use enough nails (see the specifications for the backerboard). Some sheets have a nailing pattern embossed on the surface for you to follow 3. If you are working under a toekick, use the side of the hammer to drive nails 4. Omitting nails here can lead to a loose substrate, and problems with the tile later on. Continue adding sheets, as necessary, until the entire floor is covered 5. Then tape every joint with fiberglass tape 6‚ and cover with a thin layer of thinset, using the flat side of the trowel to embed it fully 7.