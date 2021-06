The Bartlett Public Library will be opening for browsing Monday, June 21. For the time being the hours will be Monday 2 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday 2 to 5 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This opening will be brief as we will be closing for renovation July 6 for what we hope will be a maximum of three weeks. The July book discussion is canceled and Inter-Library Loan will be suspended for that time period. Patrons are encouraged to come in and stock up on reading materials. Due dates will be extended and as usual will not be charging fines. Library email will be checked regularly but books will be in storage so circulation will not be possible.