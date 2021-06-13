CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Off-White x Nike Dunk Low "The 50" Billboards Surface Around The World

By Alexander Cole
hotnewhiphop.com
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the articleVirgil Abloh is one of the most popular designers in the entire world and his work with Off-White has been praised by streetwear enthusiasts. He has done a lot of work with Nike over the last few years, and in 2021, he is set...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Related
AceShowbiz

Kanye West Ridiculed Once Again Over New Yeezy Shoes Design: 'Looks Like Elephant Feet'

After Yeezy Mafia debuts the 'N***as in Paris' hitmaker's latest creation on its Instagram account, one user on the photo-sharing platfrom likens the shoe design to a cacoon. AceShowbiz - Kanye West has been ridiculed once again over a new design of his Adidas Yeezy shoes. After Yeezy Mafia debuted the "Gold Digger" hitmaker's latest creation, many online users made fun of the billionaire emcee with one likening his footwear to "elephant feet."
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sole Collector

Another Chance at the Billie Eilish x Air Jordan 15

In addition to the recently-leaked Air Jordan 1 KO collab, it appears that an Air Jordan 15 is also in line for singer Billie Eilish. @zSneakerheadz on Twitter shared early details on the release, suggesting that a Billie Eilish x Air Jordan 15 collab will arrive in September. Given its far-off release date, images of the project have yet to leak but a mock-up photo posted by the account shows the pair donning a tonal mint green colorway. The leaker account also revealed that additional Jordan sneakers will be included in the project but the specific models are currently unknown.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Kendall Jenner Gets Spooky in Ultra-Rare Nike Dunks That Resell for Up to $450K

Kendall Jenner is getting in the Halloween spirit in a sneakerhead-approved way. The model served up a fall-themed photo dump on Instagram earlier this week, showing off her Jack-o-Lanterns, autumnal decorating and a pair of rare sneakers to tout. The recognizable Nike Dunk Lows pay homage to Freddy Kreuger of “A Nightmare on Elm Street” with blood-splattered overlays and striped uppers inspired by the character’s signature attire. With silver accents to portray Kreuger’s bladed hands, the sneaker also comes complete with insoles that echo the villain’s scarred figure. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) While Jenner modeled the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

Cactus Jack Branding Wouldn’t Look Out Of Place On This Jordan Delta 2

The full extent of Travis Scott‘s partnership with NIKE, Inc. has yet to be seen, but his influence has quickly emerged on other products from the North American conglomerate. The latest example?: A Jordan Delta 2 covered in Cactus Jack-friendly colors. The mix of materials that make up the model’s...
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Virgil Abloh
Footwear News

Nike Releases New Air Sesh Shoe Designed For Dancing

Nike has a new sneaker on the way that’s designed specifically for dancers. The sportswear giant revealed the Nike Air Sesh shoe this week and at the time of publication, only select Nike members are able to purchase a pair. The shoe was designed by the industry veteran Tinker Hatfield and was created in collaboration with Los Angeles-based dance crew and choreographers, the Kinjaz. The shoe features a mid-cut leather upper and incorporates a wider toe box to allow wearers more room for their toes while on the dance floor. Cushioning the underfoot is the Cushlon foam midsole in addition to the...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Nike Dunk Low Appears With a "Light Violet" Color Scheme

Shoes are the hottest of commodities in the world of sneakers right now, but it you were to boil it down to the silhouette that’s on the biggest wave right now, it’s the Dunk. Momentum is strong for the 1985 model, and it’s now piling on one more offering to its catalog — the Nike Dunk Low “Light Violet” colorway.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Supreme and Nike Team Up For New Cross Trainer Low Collabs

Supreme has once again teamed up with longtime collaborative partner Nike to deliver an updated version of the brand’s classic training shoes, the Cross Trainer Low. The best part is that fans won’t need to wait long before they can get their hands on a pair. The streetwear giant revealed on various social media platforms that two Supreme x Nike Cross Trainer Low styles are releasing this week as part of its 2021 Fall/Winter lineup. The shoe is constructed with a premium leather upper and is paired with a perforated leather toe box and quarter panels. Adding to the design is a...
RETAIL
inputmag.com

Nike's legendary ‘Strawberry Cough’ Dunk High sneaker is finally dropping

Nike SB’s mythical “Strawberry Cough” Dunk — originally slated for release in 2020 — is finally dropping this month. Designed by Todd Bratrud, the artist behind other weed-themed sneakers like the “White Widow” and infamous “Skunk” Dunk, the “Strawberry Cough” Dunk commemorates the cannabis strain it’s named after with hairy green suede panels and a coughing strawberry graphic.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Supreme x Tiffany & Co. Rumored Item List and Sticker Surface

Following initial rumors, we now have a potential list of items set to release as part of the anticipated Supreme x Tiffany & Co. collaboration. Revealed by DropsByJay, the rumored team-up is expected to feature “jewelry, accessories and more.” Although not much more information has surfaced, potential items include sterling silver necklaces, a pearl necklace, heart-shaped key pocket knife and studs, along with a star bracelet.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Why Yeezys, Jordans and Nike Dunks Dominated Rentals at Kyx World in 2021 — and Why Adidas Did Not

Online sneaker subscription platform Kyx World launched in June, a platform created to serve sneakerheads who miss out on the ultra-limited, high-heat releases. In the five months since its debut, the company has got a grasp on what its renters are looking for the most. Leland Grossman, the director of marketing at Kyx World, offered FN a look into what subscribers are renting the most. The company broke down its rentals in four lists: top five Nike Dunks, top 10 Air Jordans, top 10 Yeezys and the top 10 sneakers overall. Below, Grossman shared with FN the reason these specific shoes and...
BUSINESS
HipHopWired

Virgil Abloh Responds To Fan Who Doesn’t Like His Off-White x Air Jordan 2

It was surprising enough that someone out there was a fan of the Air Jordan 2's to begin with, but even more shocking was that Virgil actually took the time to respond to the criticismIt was surprising enough that someone out there was a fan of the Air Jordan 2's to begin with, but even more shocking was that Virgil actually took the time to respond to the criticism
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At The COMME des GARÇONS x Nike Air Foamposite In White

COMME des GARÇONS‘ take on the Nike Air Foamposite — which first appeared by way of the Autumn/Winter ’21 runway — is nearing very close to its official release. And to better build up energy, the label has begun an early round of seeding, which has returned detailed photography of the collaboration’s white colorway.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Take an Official Look at the SB Dunk Low "Mummy"

Debuted back in July, has dropped official images of the Nike SB Dunk Low “Mummy” just in time for Halloween. Aside from the skateboarding rendition, the sportswear giant will be releasing a number of Halloween-inspired designs such as the Nike Air Presto, Air Force 1 Low, and Nike Dunk Low.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Hypebae

Nike Dunk High Gets Reworked With Vintage Apple Logo

Lifestyle brand Thinking Different and Foxtrot Uniform have teamed up to create a pair of vintage-inspired Nike and Apple hybrid sneakers. Following the first drop, the duo is set to restock the coveted kicks due to popular demand. The collaboration uses the Dunk High silhouette as the base. A Reebok-style...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The CLOT x sacai x Nike LDWaffle Releases Tomorrow

First confirmed in mid-August, CLOT‘s second take on the sacai x Nike LDWaffle is finally set to release tomorrow, October 9th. Directly inspired by 2013’s Nike Air Max 1 “Kiss of Death 2,” which continued themes of traditional Chinese healing methods first introduced to Swoosh-branded footwear in 2006, the upcoming sneakers indulge in a “Cool Grey” arrangement. Mesh bases and their synthetic and leather overlays around the toe, across the mid-foot and around the heel further play into a greyscale color palette that allows for the hits of green at the spine and layered tongue to appear more prominently. Edison Chen’s long-standing label makes its mark throughout the shoe alongside Chitose Abe’s imprint to symbolize a collision of worlds. Underfoot, the stacked, partly-protruding sole unit combines off-white, navy and light gum brown hues to round out the subtle makeup.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike React SFB Carbon Low Delivers A Militaristic Styling

Nike is selective with their SFB (Special Field Boot) title, reserving it only for the silhouettes that are up to spec. So just like the rest of the collection, the React SFB Carbon Low is utility intense, designed specifically for “special operators” and “outdoor athletes” alike. Here, a militaristic colorway dresses the shoe, intertwining it much more closely with the line-up’s roots.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Images of the Spooky Nike SB Dunk Low ‘Mummy’ Have Emerged

With Halloween right around the corner, Nike Skateboarding is celebrating the spooky holiday with a new SB Dunk Low style coming soon. Images of the forthcoming Nike SB Dunk Low “Mummy” surfaced this week but there’s currently no release info available for the shoe. The photos show the popular skate sneaker donning a sail-based color scheme predominantly on the textile mesh upper and the look is elevated with spider webs-inspired stitching along with the arachnid embroidered on the toebox. Adding to the design are ancient Egypt-inspired graphics behind the tongue tag and the heel counter while graphics of toilet paper that’s used for the costume appear on the footbed. The spooky design continues with a glow-in-the-dark heel tab and the Zoom Air-cushioned tooling. Although images of the Nike SB Dunk Low “Mummy” were revealed, a release date for the shoe has yet to be announced by the brand. In related Halloween-themed Nike releases, the Swoosh revealed via SNKRS that it gave two more classic silhouettes spooky looks for the holiday with the “Halloween” colorway of the Air Force 1 Low ($130) and the Air Presto ($150) launching on Oct. 21 via the app at 10 a.m. ET.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Official Images of the Nike Dunk High "University Red"

The unexpected resurgence of the Dunk has sparked to dig into its archives to bring back some of its most coveted offerings, many of which are involved in the iconic “Be True to Your School” Pack from 1985. This historic assemblage involved several NCAA hoops programs, one of which was St. John’s University in Queens, New York — the alma mater of former NBA stars such as Chris Mullin, Ron Artest and Mark Jackson. Two Nike Dunk “University Red” makeups were crafted for this institution including a low-top and a high-top, the latter of which has now been unveiled by way of official imagery.
QUEENS, NY
hypebeast.com

On-Foot View of the Nike Dunk Low "Aged Navy"

Anytime a certain silhouette under the catalog is trending, the brand will typically capitalize on this by dropping it in a plethora of different makeovers both classic and modern. Right now, the Dunk is the model of the moment, and after recently appearing with spooky uppers for Halloween and other “Be True to Your School” friendly color palettes, the low-cut offering has appeared with an “Aged Navy” motif.
APPAREL

