Off-White x Nike Dunk Low "The 50" Billboards Surface Around The World

First confirmed in mid-August, CLOT‘s second take on the sacai x Nike LDWaffle is finally set to release tomorrow, October 9th. Directly inspired by 2013’s Nike Air Max 1 “Kiss of Death 2,” which continued themes of traditional Chinese healing methods first introduced to Swoosh-branded footwear in 2006, the upcoming sneakers indulge in a “Cool Grey” arrangement. Mesh bases and their synthetic and leather overlays around the toe, across the mid-foot and around the heel further play into a greyscale color palette that allows for the hits of green at the spine and layered tongue to appear more prominently. Edison Chen’s long-standing label makes its mark throughout the shoe alongside Chitose Abe’s imprint to symbolize a collision of worlds. Underfoot, the stacked, partly-protruding sole unit combines off-white, navy and light gum brown hues to round out the subtle makeup.
