A father-of-two was ambushed by gunmen and fatally shot in Chicago over the weekend, police said. His girlfriend is fighting for her life in hospital. Chicago Police said the man, identified as 24-year-old Gyovanny Arzuaga, and a woman were in the 3200 block of West Division Street in Humboldt Park, when they were accosted by two or three gunmen who opened fire on them.