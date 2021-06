I grew up in Kansas City, MO before going to college in Springfield, MO and Chicago, then landing here in Tulsa to teach- making myself a proud resident of the Plains and Midwest for my whole life. I have a black cat named Frog who I might be a little bit obsessed with even though I’m allergic to her. When I’m not telling everyone to look at how cute she is, I love watching all types TV and reading all types of books. I’m involved in the Ok, So Story Slam and have been a finalist in the Best Storyteller in Tulsa competition two years in a row.