Avid readers of my Forecaster might already be aware of it, but the Cincinnati Reds are aligned for an extremely favorable week ahead, in large part because they'll play the entirety of this week at their hitter-friendly home, Great American Ball Park. Two particular areas of their team warrant getting thrust into the spotlight, both of them being traditionally tough-to-fill spots in fantasy baseball leagues. Be sure to check whether or not any of the following recommended Monday adds are available in your league.