There’s a 1978 Toyota Chinook Camper Attached to This 2001 Tacoma
New Terra Grappler tires, leaf springs, and hand-laid red cedar interior paneling; this rig has had a lot of work poured into it. Meet "Doris": a 2001 Toyota Tacoma topped with a vintage 1978 Toyota Chinook camper. She is owned by Coloradan Phil Burdette and his family, and they’ve embarked on quite a few overlanding adventures in the last few years. First scouted by Down2Mob Overland's Phil Kockerbeck, who recently chopped a Jeep Gladiator in half to make his own rig, this Tacoma and Chinook is a match made in camping culture heaven.www.thedrive.com