Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

There’s a 1978 Toyota Chinook Camper Attached to This 2001 Tacoma

By Kristin V. Shaw
Posted by 
thedrive
thedrive
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New Terra Grappler tires, leaf springs, and hand-laid red cedar interior paneling; this rig has had a lot of work poured into it. Meet "Doris": a 2001 Toyota Tacoma topped with a vintage 1978 Toyota Chinook camper. She is owned by Coloradan Phil Burdette and his family, and they’ve embarked on quite a few overlanding adventures in the last few years. First scouted by Down2Mob Overland's Phil Kockerbeck, who recently chopped a Jeep Gladiator in half to make his own rig, this Tacoma and Chinook is a match made in camping culture heaven.

www.thedrive.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
thedrive

thedrive

New York City, NY
18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toyota Tacoma#Taco#Camper#Down2mob Overland#Jeep#Chinook#Arb#Polk#Snomaster#Red Cedar#Facebook Marketplace
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Cars
Related
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2005 Silver Streak Mica Toyota Tacoma

Silver 2005 Toyota Tacoma V6 4WD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.0L V6 SMPI DOHC 4.0L V6 SMPI DOHC, 4WD. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
Buying Carsthomasvilletoyota.com

Pre-Owned 2019 Toyota Tacoma TRD PRO Four Wheel Drive Short Bed

***Thomasville Toyota, Your Six Time Winner of Toyota's Prestigious President's Award!*** CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Blue 2019 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro V6 4WD 6-Speed 3.5L V6 PDI DOHC 24V LEV3-ULEV70 278hp 4WD.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 4918 miles below market average!Awards:* 2019 KBB.com Brand Image Awards * 2019 KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Magnetic Gray Meta Toyota Tacoma 4WD

TRD Sport trim. Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, WiFi Hotspot, Smart Device Integration, Apple CarPlay, 4x4, Aluminum Wheels, Hitch, Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System, Keyless Start, iPod/MP3 Input SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Apple CarPlay, Brake...
Tacoma, WAPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Is the 4-Cylinder Toyota Tacoma Even Worth Buying?

The standard engine on the Toyota Tacoma doesn’t give buyers V6 power. But what are the differences in capability between a Tacoma with a V6 versus one with the four-cylinder engine option? Is the four-Cylinder Toyota Tacoma even worth buying?. What is the base engine for the Toyota Tacoma?. The...
CarsMotorAuthority

2022 Toyota Tundra first look

Update: This story has been updated after Toyota released an official image of the 2022 Toyota Tundra. The new generation of the Toyota Tundra is finally coming after more than a decade, and now the wait to see the new full-size truck appears to be over. On Thursday, Tundras.com forum...
Buying Carsbasinlife.com

The 2021 Toyota Tacoma …from Klamath Falls Toyota!

We have the hot 2021 Tacoma in stock and ready for delivery! We can deliver the vehicle to your house for a test drive, for some safe distancing. Give us a call. Let’s talk. Call the Klamath Falls Toyota sales department at 866-588-7638!. “Toyota Tacoma is still the odds-on favorite...
CarsPosted by
thedrive

2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro Revealed in Leaked Dealer Shots

The new pickup sports aggressive looks and a daring orange paint scheme. The Toyota Tundra is the Japanese automaker's full-size offering for the US market. Since 2015, Toyota has offered a TRD Pro model to compete with the likes of the Ford F-150 Raptor and other sportier off-road offerings. A new model is in the works, likely featuring a V6 engine, and is set to be revealed in September for the 2022 model year. Now, leaked dealer photos have surfaced that appear to show the new Tundra in TRD Pro spec, according to reports from Pickup Truck Plus SUV Talk.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

Toyota Used the '90s Land Cruiser to Benchmark the 2022 Model

When you're trying to build the best off-roader of all time, you've gotta take notes from those that came before you. Let's be honest here: If you really live your life off the beaten track, you don't drive something as thirsty as a Hummer H1 or as whimsical as a Jeep. You drive a Toyota Land Cruiser because you know it'll hold up longer than you will, if not as long as there is a sun to shine. But Toyota wants the human driver to no longer be a fallible piece of the equation, which is why it emphasized off-road comfort in the 2022 Land Cruiser J300-series by borrowing tricks from what it considers the best off-road driver so far: the J80-series Land Cruiser. This is but one of the cool nuggets of information in a Land Cruiser development story video Toyota recently posted to YouTube.
Wilson, WYbuckrail.com

Toyota Tacoma uses truck arrestor on Teton Pass

WILSON, Wyo. — A Toyota Tacoma utilized the truck arrestor on Teton Pass this morning, June 11. According to the Teton County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in at about 9:20 a.m. from concerned drivers. There was a lot of smoke involved according to reports. “The vehicle went through one...
Buying CarsPosted by
thedrive

This Vintage Summer Car Is Like Driving a Picnic Basket

1970 Fiat Shellette lacks doors and boasts an 8-track player and wicker seats. Picture yourself a wealthy European with a vacation home in a seaside community. You need to get from your yacht to your chateau or from the beach to a watering hole for a frosty beverage, and you want something suited for exactly that purpose. In the 1950s, the answer to fill that niche was the spiaggina car designed for the jet set.
CarsGear Patrol

Toyota Says We'll Be 'Blown Away' by the New Tundra's Engine

For years now, the Toyota Tundra has languished in the second tier of full-size pickup trucks on sale here in the United States. That's not for any lack of capability, mind you; it's largely just that American truck buyers are incredibly brand-loyal, making it hard to woo buyers to trade in their Fords, Chevys, GMCs and Rams no matter how dependable and reliable your truck may be.
CarsCarscoops

The 2022 Honda Civic Is Quicker Than The Mazda3 And Toyota Corolla

Ordinary buyers of the Toyota Corolla, Honda Civic, and Mazda3 aren’t the type of people that will be racing between the lights. However, as this review from Throttle House reveals, you can have quite a bit of fun lining up the trio and seeing which is the quickest. Shortly after...
Carstorquenews.com

Toyota Hinted At An Electric RAV4; What's The ICE One Like?

Toyota, as a brand built a reputation of reliability in the 80s and 90s. The 2000s seemed a little rocky for them, with vehicles like the Solara and Venza not being the star performers that companies hope for. Regardless of their foibles, the Japanese automaker has managed to regain a lot of that reliability cred. The RAV4 is one of Toyota’s most popular choices and hopefully a BEV version will be on the way soon.
CarsJalopnik

Toyota's GR Yaris Subscription Plan Is A Weird One

It turns out there is a way you can take the universally-beloved GR Yaris and make it sort of worse. Toyota will experiment with some of these methods in Japan with its new GR Yaris Morizo Selection trim that will regularly optimize “basic vehicle performance in terms of driving, turning and stopping” through software updates.
CarsAutoblog

Toyota details new Land Cruiser's on- and off-road features

Just yesterday we were graced with the official presence of a brand-new Toyota Land Cruiser, which is a big deal. The current LC200-generation of Toyota's long-running SUV lasted for 14 of the model's 70-year existence. Sadly, it won't be sold in the United States, though a more luxurious Lexus version is likely on the way. In any case, considering the worldwide appeal of the Land Cruiser, the reveal was surprisingly short on information. A new series of videos from Toyota answers some of our lingering questions.