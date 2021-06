Well, here we are at the “halftime report” for the Federal Reserve (Fed). What do I mean by that, you might ask? The Fed just wrapped up its fourth FOMC meeting for 2021 and has four more remaining. (Plus, it is mid-June after all.) Thus far, from a broader policy perspective, the voting members are at the midway point for 2021, and they are still in “steady as she goes” mode in terms of their current policy setting. However, we seem to be getting closer to the beginning of the Fed initiating an “exit strategy” of sorts.