Sony Music Moves To Pay Royalties To Artists That Still Owe It Money

By Bobby Owsinski
Forbes
Forbes
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s difficult to find examples of major record labels making a move in favor of the artists they serve unless under pressure, but it looks like we have one now. Sony Music announced in a letter to its artists that it will start paying its legacy acts royalties, even if they still owe the label money. Its new Artist Forward initiative is designed to ignore the unrecouped balance that an artist signed before the year 2000 might owe the company from advances.

