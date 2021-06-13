Cancel
Queens, NY

SEE IT: Man wounded — and robbed of his flip flops — in knife fight with stranger in Queens

By Barry Paddock, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 8 days ago
Wild video released by cops shows a man with a knife attacking a 60-year-old victim defending himself with a stick outside the deli at 38th Ave. and 31st St. in Long Island City, Queens. NYPD/DCPI

A 60-year-old man was wounded — and robbed of his flip flops — in a knife fight with a stranger after getting drawn into a bizarre argument over a deli’s operating hours, cops said Sunday.

The victim was visiting the deli at the corner of 38th Ave. and 31st St. about 4 a.m. May 19 when he was confronted by a man outside over whether the store was currently open.

As the quarrel escalated, the assailant whipped out a knife. The victim grabbed a large stick of timber to defend himself.

Eye-popping video released by cops Sunday shows the victim walking backwards swinging the stick as the assailant charges at him with the knife in his hand.

As the victim cowers behind a pillar supporting the above-ground subway tracks overhead, the attacker kicks and punches him against a parked vehicles and swings the knife at him. The victim drops the stick during the onslaught but manages to pick it back up again.

The attacker then stabs and punches the victim at least five times, knocking the victim’s baseball hat off his head, as they grapple on the sidewalk.

The victim was slashed in the face and right wrist. At some point, the attacker yanked the victim’s slider-style flip flops off his feet, cops said.

When the victim finally falls to the ground the crazed assailant kicks him while he’s down before storming off with the sliders in hand, the video shows.

Medics took the victim Mount Sinai Queens, where he was expected to recover.

Cops are asking the public’s help identifying and tracking down the assailant.

He is described as about 5-foot-8 with a slim build, facial hair and a medium complexion. He spoke with a West Indian accent and was wearing dark-colored jeans and a light-colored T-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

