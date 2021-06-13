Pennsylvania woman tried to hire hitman to kill husband, put down $100 deposit: cops

A Pennsylvania woman who claimed her husband was abusive allegedly tried to hire a hitman on a layaway plan.

Claudia Carrion, 44, has been charged with criminal solicitation to commit homicide after she allegedly agreed to a payment plan with an undercover Allentown detective, police announced Friday.

Carrion told the fake hitman that she was unable to pay the $4,000 fee upfront, but instead said she could make a $100 down payment and then pay the rest of the bill off in weekly installments.

A confidential informant for the Allentown Police Department’s Vice Squad initially reported Carrion’s alleged plans, which is when officials set up the undercover sting.

Carrion is being held at Lehigh County Jail on a $500,000 bond.