Coronavirus global death toll update

By AFP
macaubusiness.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,797,342 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Sunday. At least 175,567,730 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have...

www.macaubusiness.com
Public HealthPosted by
MarketWatch

Coronavirus tally: Global cases rise to 173.7 million, while U.S. daily cases and deaths keep trending lower

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness rose to 173.67 million on Tuesday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, while deaths increased to 3,738,417. The U.S. was the global leader in total cases at 33.38 million, while deaths crept closer to the next grim milestone, as they reached 597,983. Meanwhile, the seven-day average for cases was 15,091 as of Monday, down 39% from two weeks ago, a New York Times tracker showed, while the daily average for deaths fell 19% to 459. The declines in cases and deaths come as the number of fully vaccinated Americans rose to 139.75 million, or 42.1% of the total population, according to data from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). On a global basis, India was second in total cases at 29.00 million on Tuesday, followed by Brazil at 16.98 million, according to JHU data, while Brazil was second in deaths at 474,414 and India was third at 351,309.
Worldq957.com

Global COVID-19 death toll exceeds 4 million – Reuters tally

(Reuters) – Coronavirus-related deaths worldwide passed a grim milestone of 4 million on Thursday, according to a Reuters tally, as many countries struggle to procure enough vaccines to inoculate their populations. While the number of new cases and deaths have abated in countries like the United States and Britain, several...
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

Tajikistan: COVID-19 crisis escalates, but government in denial

Tajikistan is scrambling for outside assistance as it endures another wave of coronavirus cases. At the same time, however, it is still insisting that it has won the battle over its outbreak of COVID-19. Confirmation that the country is seeing a fresh outbreak of infections is coming from multiple places.
Public HealthPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Guinea declares end to latest Ebola outbreak that killed 12

DAKAR, Senegal — (AP) — Guinea has declared an end to an Ebola outbreak that emerged in February and killed 12 people, according to the World Health Organization. The latest outbreak was the first to emerge in Guinea since a deadly outbreak from 2014 to 2016 killed more than 11,300 people in West Africa. That originated in the same region before spreading to neighboring Liberia and Sierra Leone.
Public Healthdallassun.com

WHO: Covid-19 trajectory in Africa 'very, very concerning'

While vaccination rates in Africa remain low, the continent is experiencing a surge in Covid-19 cases. The WHO says the trajectory is very concerning, with the spread of more contagious variants. Africa has recorded 5.1 million coronavirus cases but only one percent has been fully vaccinated. The World Health Organization...
Public Healthpmldaily.com

PROF WASSWA BALUNYWA: The virus is back with vengeance (Part I)

KAMPALA — Uganda did extremely well in managing the Coronavirus, named COVID-19 until recently. When the country was locked down in March 2020, there was a lot of fear among Ugandans because the virus was reported to kill within 14 days when not detected and treated. The virus had been...
Worldjioforme.com

WHO to nations, Health News, ET HealthWorld

New Delhi: World Health Organization (((WHO) Called on Sunday to scale up countries in Southeast Asia Public health infrastructure, Strictly implement social measures and strive to accelerate vaccination To prevent another Covid-19 surge.. This week, Maldives and Myanmar confirmed the infection with a coronavirus variant of concern. Earlier, variants of...
TravelConnecticut Post

Indonesia records its largest 1-day jump in COVID infections

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian health authorities announced the country's largest one-day jump in new coronavirus infections on Monday, as the number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began crossed 2 million. The Health Ministry reported 14,536 new infections and 294 deaths, bringing the country's total confirmed fatalities to more...
Public HealthNew York Post

Highly contagious India COVID variant spreading rapidly in the US

The highly contagious COVID-19 variant that first emerged in India is spreading at a rapid rate in the US — and now makes up 7 percent of new cases, data shows. The dramatic rise of the B.1.617.2 variant comes after it accounted for only 1 percent of new cases stateside at the start of May, according to a report from Outbreak.info.
WorldYNET News

Health Ministry encourages vaccinating adolescents amid virus outbreaks in schools

The Health Ministry decided on Monday to encourage vaccinating adolescents aged 12–15 against coronavirus after several outbreaks were recorded in several schools across the country. Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter. According to a source familiar with the ministry's discussions, health officials were aiming for a quick and broad vaccination...
Public HealthAustralian News

India records 42,640 new COVID-19 cases, lowest in 91 days

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): As many as 42,640 fresh COVID-19 infections were reported in the last 24 hours, the lowest daily spike after 91 days, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. The second wave of COVID-19 seems to be abating as the country has been witnessing a...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

These 5 States in Danger From New COVID Variant

Experts agree: The worst of the COVID-19 pandemic seems behind us. Nationwide, the seven-day average of new coronavirus cases has fallen from a high of over 259,000 on Jan. 8 to just over 14,000 on June 12. But there's still some serious cause for concern: The Delta variant of the coronavirus (formerly known as the Indian variant) is up to 70 percent more contagious than the first versions of the virus. And although all of the two-dose COVID vaccines have been found to be effective against it, Delta reduces the protection after one dose by almost 20%. That means people who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated are at increased risk of catching the variant—should it become as widespread in the U.S. as it is now in Europe—and potentially being hospitalized or dying from it.
WorldWorld Health Organization

Rigorously implement public health, social measures: WHO

New Delhi - The World Health Organization today called upon countries in WHO South-East Asia Region to scale up and rigorously implement public health and social measures, along with efforts to accelerate vaccination for COVID-19, to prevent another surge, as more countries confirmed prevalence of highly transmissible variants of concerns.