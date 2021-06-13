Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

New shopping haven

By Tony Lai
macaubusiness.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHainan’s new duty-free zone is booming. The island’s shopping spree presents both challenges and opportunities for Macau. The two regions can boost cooperation on tourism, education and technology. USD46.5 billion. – Projection of duty-free sales in Hainan by 2025. To be or not to be: this had been a question...

www.macaubusiness.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Tourism#Macau Casino#Chinese Economy#Kpmg China#The Moodie Davitt Report#Bernstein Research#Parliament#Npc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Tourism
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Economy
News Break
Shopping
Country
China
Related
Retailjingdaily.com

What Global Luxury Retailers Are Doing To Entice Chinese Shoppers

Since China has its own unique social and digital ecosystem, global retailers entering the market are rebranding themselves in the local sociocultural context while maintaining a consistent brand image. Leveraging celebrity power can efficiently engage the featured celebrity’s fan base and allow global retailers to develop a wider reach in...
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Shake Shack (SHAK) Expands Partnership in China with 10 New Locations by 2031

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. We’re shaking things up in China! Following openings in Shenzhen, Macau, Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong, Shake Shack Inc. (“Shake Shack” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SHAK) and licensee Maxim’s Caterers Limited are continuing the momentum in China with an expanded partnership to open 10 Shacks in new territories by 2031, including locations in Sichuan, Chongqing, Yunnan, Hubei, Shaanxi, Anhui, Henan and Guizhou.
Stocksetftrends.com

Investing in Hong Kong’s Tech Sector with ‘KTEC’

Earlier this year, China announced it had close to one billion internet users—and growing, as reported Forbes. China’s internet users now number nearly three times the entirety of the U.S. population. Internet usage in China is growing rapidly: the China Internet Network Information Center (CNNIC) reported that as of December...
Chinahospitalitynet.org

J Hotel Shanghai Tower Debuts At The Summit Of Shanghai

J Hotel has debuted its inaugural property today atop the Shanghai Tower, the tallest skyscraper in China and second-tallest in the world. J Hotel Shanghai Tower has reached a new milestone of success among China's homegrown hotels as it occupies the highest point in Shanghai. Jin Jiang International Hotels, China's largest and the world's second-largest hotel group, debuts the premiere luxury hospitality brand after dedicating ten years into its detailed curation, masterful craft, and opulent design. J Hotel weaves together broad influences from different realms of art and culture to bring a unique luxury perspective to Shanghai. It merges artistic touches throughout its design for palatial staterooms and the best in lifestyle, wellbeing, food & beverage, technology, and hospitality services, presenting an exclusive travel experience crafted with authentic Chinese flair.
Travelmacaubusiness.com

Hong Kong already in discussions to ease travel restrictions with Macau

Hong Kong authorities indicated today (Monday) that they have started talks on easing travel rules to mainland China and Macau, the South China Morning Post reported. Macau authorities had previously expressed that only after the neighbouring SAR reported at least 14 consecutive days without local cases could they initiate negotiations on the possible easing of travel requirements, a goal Hong Kong achieved precisely today.
Chinacpp-luxury.com

Hong Kong and Mainland China confiscate US$15.5 million worth of authentic luxury goods

Customs agents in Hong Kong and Mainland China confiscated HK$120 million ($15.5 million) worth of luxury goods in a headline-making raid last week. Unlike the frequent, large-scale seizures that see law enforcement agencies across the globe intercept shipments of millions of dollars worth of trademark infringing and/or counterfeit goods – from branded sneakers to high fashion apparel and accessories, this instance is distinct because the products at issue were authentic.
Industrycentreforaviation.com

Cathay Pacific Releases Traffic Figures For May 2021

Cathay Pacific today released its traffic figures for May 2021 that continued to reflect the airline’s substantial capacity reductions in response to significantly reduced demand as well as travel restrictions and quarantine requirements in place in Hong Kong and other markets amid the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic. Cathay Pacific carried...
Retailjingdaily.com

Sales Soar at JD’s 618 Promotion

What Happened: JD’s 618 Grand Promotion was a roaring success, with a reported total transaction volume of over $53 billion (343.8 billion RMB) over the 18-day shopping extravaganza. The company exceeded its 2020’s transaction value of $41.5 billion (269.2 billion RMB) while showcasing some key changes in the country’s consumer behavior. For example, the pet supply market is presenting incredible opportunities in China this year. And during the 618 promotion, smart pet products increased by 47 percent YOY.
Chinanewsverses.com

Hong Kong searching for nearer integration with mainland China: Chief Govt Lam

SHANGHAI: Hong Kong’s technique to strengthen town’s world monetary hub standing is thru better integration with mainland China, now that Beijing has helped restore “stability” within the metropolis, Chief Govt Carrie Lam stated on Sunday (Jun 20). Contributing to China’s monetary reform and opening will inject recent vigour into Hong...
Economyyicaiglobal.com

Alibaba’s Grocery Arm Opens Members Only Hema X Store in Beijing, Its First in Northern China

(Yicai Global) June 21 -- Alibaba Group Holding’s supermarket chain Hema Fresh has opened northern China's first Hema X members-only outlet in Beijing. The plan is to set up 10 Hema X stores in major cities across China this year, mainly in Shanghai, Beijing, and the Yangtze River Delta region, Hema X director, who goes by the name of Changyin, said to Yicai Global on June 18.
Industryaircargonews.net

Cathay Pacific cargo capacity continues to recover

Cathay Pacific’s cargo capacity increased in May as it continued to recover from the introduction of stricter crew quarantine rules in Hong Kong. Hong Kong in February introduced rules requiring crew to quarantine after an international journey, which affected cargo flights, but these were relaxed in mid-April for vaccinated crew.
Middle Easthospitalitynet.org

Alila Hinu Bay Opens to Guests in Oman

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today the opening of Alila Hinu Bay in Oman which joins Alila Jabal Akhdar as the brand's second hotel in Oman along with 15 other Alila properties worldwide. Distinguished a strong commitment to sustainable tourism, the award-winning brand features luxury hotels and resorts in some of the most spectacular natural locations.
Lifestyleftnnews.com

Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket Reopens for Int'l Travelers

Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket, a luxurious beachfront resort on the northwest coast of Phuket, is set to reopen its doors on 1 July 2021 as part of Phuket’s unique Sandbox Programme. Phuket’s unique Sandbox Programme will allow vaccinated travellers from Thailand and overseas to visit the island and move around...
Marketsthefintechtimes.com

Pico Steps Into Prosperous APAC Markets With Shanghai Launch

To continue extending the reach of its globally comprehensive technology solutions, the financial technology provider Pico has formed a wholly foreign-owned enterprise (WFOE), called British Commercial Pico Information Technology Co. Ltd. Through its new entity, which is based in Shanghai, Pico can support firms seeking to access this important liquidity...
Chinanewsverses.com

Taiwanese employees to depart Hong Kong workplace in ‘one China’ row

TAIPEI: Taiwanese employees working on the island’s consultant workplace in Hong Kong will start leaving the Chinese language-run metropolis from Sunday (Jun 20), a senior official stated, after the federal government there demanded its officers signal a doc supporting Beijing’s declare to Taiwan. Chinese language-ruled Hong Kong has change into...