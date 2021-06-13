New shopping haven

J Hotel has debuted its inaugural property today atop the Shanghai Tower, the tallest skyscraper in China and second-tallest in the world. J Hotel Shanghai Tower has reached a new milestone of success among China's homegrown hotels as it occupies the highest point in Shanghai. Jin Jiang International Hotels, China's largest and the world's second-largest hotel group, debuts the premiere luxury hospitality brand after dedicating ten years into its detailed curation, masterful craft, and opulent design. J Hotel weaves together broad influences from different realms of art and culture to bring a unique luxury perspective to Shanghai. It merges artistic touches throughout its design for palatial staterooms and the best in lifestyle, wellbeing, food & beverage, technology, and hospitality services, presenting an exclusive travel experience crafted with authentic Chinese flair.