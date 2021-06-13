Soil erosion area in China drops by nearly 1 mln sq km

(Corrects paragraph 3 to show Ganfeng has a project in Mexico, not Canada) * Firefinch says mine has high-quality lithium asset By Tom Daly June 14 (Reuters) - Ganfeng Lithium Co , one of the world's biggest lithium producers, said on Monday it would pay $130 million for a stake in the Goulamina hard-rock mine in Mali and take at least half of its first-phase output. The purchase marks the Chinese firm's first investment in lithium mining in Africa as it seeks to expand production for the commodity used in electric-vehicle batteries. Ganfeng, which has projects in China, Mexico, Australia, Argentina and Ireland, said in a filing it would take a 50% stake of a special purpose vehicle set up by Goulamina's current licence holder, Australia-listed Firefinch Ltd , that will fully own operating company Lithium du Mali SA.