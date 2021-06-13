Cancel
Economy

Soil erosion area in China drops by nearly 1 mln sq km

By Xinhua News Agency
 9 days ago

China has reported a decrease in the area affected by soil erosion in 2020 as the country’s environment continued to improve. The total area of land with soil erosion was 2.69 million square km last year, down 977,600 square km from the peak in the 1980s, according to data from the Ministry of Water Resources.

