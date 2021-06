Energy stocks gain as the price of Brent crude hits its highest since late 2018. "While global travel remains depressed, the transition towards renewables could see majors limit their production ahead of any tangible decline in demand for crude," says IG's Joshua Mahony. "A 2.6 million-barrel decline in Cushing stocks highlight the tightening supply/demand dynamic, with inventories already at the lowest level in 15 months." BP, Royal Dutch Shell and TotalEnergies are all higher despite Brent ceding some of its gains, down 0.5% at $74.54 a barrel.