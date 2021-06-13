Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
China

China sees growing demand for international trade talent: report

By Xinhua News Agency
macaubusiness.com
 8 days ago

China saw growing demand for talent in the field of international trade in the first quarter of 2021, a recent report said. In the January-March period, the country’s demand for such talent grew 11.2 percent year on year, according to the report from job-hunting website Zhaopin.com. In particular, demand for...

www.macaubusiness.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yuan#Free Trade#Zhaopin Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
International Trade
Country
China
Related
PetsPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

China's wandering elephants becoming international stars

BEIJING — (AP) — Already famous at home, China’s wandering elephants are now becoming international stars. Major global media are chronicling the herd's more than yearlong, 500-kilometer (300-mile) trek from their home in a wildlife reserve in mountainous southwest Yunnan province to the outskirts of the provincial capital of Kunming.
Economythechestnutpost.com

China’s imports grow at the fastest pace in a decade

China’s imports grew at their fastest pace in 10 years in May, but export growth slowed more than expected. Reuters brings you the latest business, finance and breaking news video from around the globe. Our reputation for accuracy and impartiality is unparalleled. Get the latest news on: http://reuters.com/. Follow Reuters...
EconomyForbes

China Trade Data Highlights Commodity Demand

Takeaway: May trade data was quite strong as the percentage change is compared to a year ago, making for a low bar comparison. Export growth is likely to accelerate in the months ahead as the global economy comes back online. Yes, exports and imports slightly missed expectations, though May had fewer days than April due to China’s Labor Day holiday. Exports to the US jumped +17% year over year (YoY), which was the most of any trade counterparty and was likely driven by agricultural purchases. Commodity imports were largely the same in tons month over month (iron ore was off, soybeans were up) though the dollar value of the imports all rose due to higher commodity prices. It is worth noting that trade data solely focused on goods that are put on a plane or ship. If General Motors builds a car in China and sells it in China, it does not show up in this data at all. If GM.
EconomyLaw.com

Growing Demand for International Arbitration Fuels Latest Big Law Hires

Large law firms are expecting international arbitration work to steadily pick up as matters were put on hold during the pandemic last year, and they’re looking for experienced alternative dispute resolution lawyers to fill that demand. Steptoe & Johnson expects to be busy with international arbitration business in the next...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Associated Press

US-China relations: Biden’s trade strike force sees US turn to aggressive ‘industrial policy’ to counter Beijing

US efforts to combat unfair trade practices with a new strike force and provide government support for American businesses highlight the Biden administration’s “more aggressive” stance towards China, as well as its willingness to implement “industrial policy” to maintain international dominance, analysts say. The White House announced on Tuesday that...
Economytechnewstube.com

Tesla China sales rise 30% in May, definitively debunks reports of weak demand

Tesla’s May numbers from China are in, and they hint at a sustained demand for the company’s mass-market vehicles. Last month, Tesla China sold a total of 33,463 vehicles comprised of 21,936 units for the local market and 11,527 units that were exported to foreign territories. The data was released recently…
U.S. Politicsatoallinks.com

Importance of US Trade Data in International Trade

The US Trade Data shows that there has been a significant shift in the purchasing power of the United States as a whole and that this change is being felt in the import and exports of the nation. The US now stands out economically compared to all other major trading partners when it comes to foreign direct investment flows. The US Trade Data shows that the United States has been one of the strongest contributors to the current global economic recovery. However, the US Trade Data also shows that the US economy is facing some headwinds as evidenced by the fact that gross domestic product (GDP) growth is slowing down and unemployment is rising. The data also indicates that the slowdown in US exports is being driven by a combination of lower manufacturing growth and higher imports, particularly of goods for consumption.
Economyindustryglobalnews24.com

CHINA CONSUMPTION, INVESTMENT EXPECTED TO GROW IN MAY

China consumption, investment expected to grow in May. Investments are expected to maintain fast growth momentum. Fixed-asset investment in the first five months to grow at around 18 percent year on year. China's central bank pumped cash into the financial system through open market operations.
Economyindmin.com

China’s acidspar import deficit grows

China’s exports of acidspar have diminished while the domestic downstream market has been in overdrive, confirming China’s position as a net importer of acidspar for 2021. China became a net importer of fluorspar in 2018, having previously been a net exporter. Imports of acidspar rose by an average of 40,000 tonnes per year between 2018 and 2020, from 90,992 tonnes in 2018 to 170,688 tonnes in 2020, China Customs data states.
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Australia to Refer China to WTO Over Controversial Wine Export Taxes

SYDNEY - Australia is asking the World Trade Organization to intervene in its dispute with China over the imposition of anti-dumping duties on Australian wine exports. Relations between Australia and China, its biggest trading partner, are at their worst in decades. There has been diplomatic friction over regional geopolitical flashpoints, including Beijing's growing military ambitions in the South China Sea. Tensions escalated last year when Australia demanded an inquiry into the origins of the new coronavirus, which was first detected in China in late 2019. It was a move that infuriated Beijing, where it was interpreted as criticism of its handling of the pandemic.
poandpo.com

EU international trade jumps in April

The 27-member bloc's exports totaled €179 billion ($218.4 billion), while imports amounted to €166 billion, the statistical authority Eurostat said. The average euro/US dollar exchange rate was 1.22 in the month. The union's trade balance posted a surplus of €13 billion. Intra-EU trade also soared by 58.9% to stand at...
Honolulu, HIhawaiinewsnow.com

Business Report: Matson & China

Pacific Rim Report: The decades-long tension between Japan and South Korea. Japan and South Korea are staunch U.S. allies, but their relations with each other have been touchy for decades. This week, a court in Seoul dismissed 85 Koreans' forced-labor suit against 16 Japanese companies. Rob York, of the Honolulu-based Pacific Forum, explains.
Energy Industrymysteel.net

China’s energy production keeps growing in May

China’s major fossil energy production and electricity generation in May continued to grow on year, though the paces of growth for some sectors such as natural gas and thermal power slowed from April, according to data from China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). In May, China produced 326.3 million tonnes...
Apparelrli.uk.com

Ganni Grows in China

The Danish fashion brand is launching direct-to-consumer e-commerce in China with Tmall later this month. This new collaboration will give Ganni access to more than 800 million active and digital-first consumers on the platform and will allow Chinese consumers to experience the ‘full Ganni universe,” said the brand in a statement.
Technologyjewishlifenews.com

International Ka Band Satcom On The Transfer Marketplace -Measurement, Expansion, Via New Trade Trends – Outlook To 2026 | SES, Synertone, China Satcom, Intelsat, APSTAR, Eutelsat

“International ka band satcom at the movement Marketplace 2020” file proportion informative knowledge figures in addition to necessary insights relating to one of the vital marketplace constituents which can be regarded as to be basis pillars for the marketplace. This contains elements corresponding to marketplace dimension, marketplace proportion, marketplace segmentation, important expansion drivers, marketplace festival, other facets impacting financial cycles available in the market, call for, anticipated trade up-downs, converting buyer sentiments, key corporations running within the ka band satcom at the movement Marketplace, and so forth.
Worldperuzi.xyz

‘Growing awareness’ of China issue: PM

There is a “growing awareness” among European leaders of the challenges Australia and its allies face with China, and they have expressed a “keen interest” to offer support, Scott Morrison says. Speaking from Paris after meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron, the Prime Minister said both political and business leaders...
EntertainmentWorld Screen News

Fred Seibert & China’s DeZerlin Entertainment Pact for Talent Scheme

Fred Seibert and DeZerlin Entertainment, a China-based animation IP development house, have partnered to bring promising Chinese animation talent and content to the West. Through the partnership, Hot Pot! Cartoons will reach out across China to find innovative and imaginative Chinese creators from animation, comics, games and theater, and work with them to develop animated short films for the global market. Shorts will be supervised by DeZerlin and the FredFilms development and production team in the U.S.
Foreign Policymatzav.com

Concerns Grow Over Possibility Of China Invading Taiwan

Concerns are growing in Washington over the possibility that China could try to invade Taiwan in the next few years. Top U.S. military officers have warned in recent months that Beijing might try to make the explosive move this decade, and recent saber rattling, including a Chinese military amphibious landing exercise near the island, is further raising the alarm.
Economy740thefan.com

Australia: taking China to WTO over wine tariffs enables negotiations

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Australia’s complaint to the World Trade Organisation over China’s anti-dumping duties on wine exports should enable bilateral negotiations, Foreign Minister Marise Payne said on Sunday. The government filed a complaint on Saturday over duties that were applied last year and nearly wiped out exports of Australian wine...