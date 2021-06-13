China sees growing demand for international trade talent: report

Takeaway: May trade data was quite strong as the percentage change is compared to a year ago, making for a low bar comparison. Export growth is likely to accelerate in the months ahead as the global economy comes back online. Yes, exports and imports slightly missed expectations, though May had fewer days than April due to China’s Labor Day holiday. Exports to the US jumped +17% year over year (YoY), which was the most of any trade counterparty and was likely driven by agricultural purchases. Commodity imports were largely the same in tons month over month (iron ore was off, soybeans were up) though the dollar value of the imports all rose due to higher commodity prices. It is worth noting that trade data solely focused on goods that are put on a plane or ship. If General Motors builds a car in China and sells it in China, it does not show up in this data at all. If GM.