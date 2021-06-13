China sees growing demand for international trade talent: report

The US Trade Data shows that there has been a significant shift in the purchasing power of the United States as a whole and that this change is being felt in the import and exports of the nation. The US now stands out economically compared to all other major trading partners when it comes to foreign direct investment flows. The US Trade Data shows that the United States has been one of the strongest contributors to the current global economic recovery. However, the US Trade Data also shows that the US economy is facing some headwinds as evidenced by the fact that gross domestic product (GDP) growth is slowing down and unemployment is rising. The data also indicates that the slowdown in US exports is being driven by a combination of lower manufacturing growth and higher imports, particularly of goods for consumption.