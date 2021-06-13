Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

China’s machinery sector reports stable growth in Jan.-April

By Xinhua News Agency
macaubusiness.com
 8 days ago

China’s machinery industry registered a steady expansion in revenues and profits in the first four months of the year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT). The operating revenue of firms in the sector totaled 7.93 trillion yuan (about 1.24 trillion U.S. dollars) during the period, up...

www.macaubusiness.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yuan#U S Dollars#Miit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
China
Related
Chinastlouisnews.net

China's growth-obsessed development model

Beijing [China], June 21 (ANI): China's growth-obsessed development model is changing the landscape of the country. Changyao Mountain in Yunnan province, once a haven for wildlife on the edge of Kunming, is now a 'concrete mountain' because of illegal development. Passengers flying over Changyao Mountain will see a huge construction...
EconomyNBC San Diego

China's Central Bank Urges Alipay and Banks to Crack Down on Crypto Speculation

The People's Bank of China said it summoned payments firm Alipay and several major lenders to tell them they must not provide crypto-related services. In May, China said financial institutions and payment companies were banned from providing services related to crypto transactions. Bitcoin's price fell to a two-week low Monday...
WorldICIS Chemical Business

Asia's electric vehicle market to surge in 2021 on China growth

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--Asia's electric vehicle (EV) market will continue to grow at a fast pace, supported by strong sales growth in China, as more countries in the region look to support EV uptake to reduce emissions. EV sales in Asia are projected to jump by 78.1% year on year in 2021,...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

China's May low-sulphur marine fuel exports drop 18% vs April

BEIJING, June 20 (Reuters) - China's exports of clean marine fuel in May dipped 18% from a month earlier, as stringent COVID-19 disinfection measures imposed at ports deterred international vessels from refuelling in the country. Data from the General Administration of Customs showed exports of very low-sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO), a clean marine fuel with a maximum sulphur content of 0.5%, were 1.55 million tonnes. That was down 1.9 million tonnes sold in April but still up from 1.31 million tonnes in May last year. For the first five months of 2021, exports totalled 8.15 million tonnes, the data showed. A new wave of COVID-19 outbreak in southern China, leading to tougher disinfection restrictions and weeks-long port congestion, may hurdled bunker fuel business in the region. Sinopec, China's biggest bunker fuel supplier, said in a statement this week that bunker fuel filling was facing difficulties at Yantian port in Shenzhen and staffs involved in filling business had to be quarantined for 14 days. However, following a surge in fuel output and thriving trade, China's growing influence in marine fuels has allowed its suppliers to lure business with more competitive prices. The discount of China's Zhoushan-delivered bunker fuel averaged $3.83 per million tonnes compared to Singapore-delivered products in May and dipped to a multi-month low of $15.25 per million tonnes on May 25, according to Platts data. Customs data also showed that fuel oil imports into bonded storage, which include both high-sulphur and low-sulphur materials, reached 1.06 million tonnes in May, down 31% from a year ago. The table below shows China's fuel oil imports and exports, all in metric tonnes. The column of exports under bonded storage trade largely captures China's VLSFO bunkering sales along its coast. Exports Bonded storage trade y/y% change January 1,652,766 101.6 February 1,366,305 84.4 March 1,683,581 57.5 April 1,896,919 33.3 May 1,553,512 37.3 Imports Ordinary Bonded Total y/y% Trade storage change January 87,147 680,956 768,103 -30.7 February 99,024 874,311 973,335 39.5 March 17,227 905,960 923,154 7.2 April 117,778 771,034 888,812 -17 May 278,554 781,135 1,059,944 -31.1 (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Dominique Patton, editing by Louise Heavens)
Energy IndustryAustralian News

China's natural gas output up 10.3 pct in Jan.-May

BEIJING, June 20 (Xinhua) -- China reported a steady increase in its natural gas output in the first five months of the year, official data shows. The country's natural gas output totaled 87.2 billion cubic meters during the period, up 10.3 percent year on year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
IndustryAgriculture Online

China's May soybean imports from Brazil surge 82% vs April

BEIJING, June 20 (Reuters) - China's May soybean imports from Brazil jumped 82% from the previous month, bolstered by the arrival of cargoes due to land earlier but delayed by rains, customs data showed on Sunday. China, the world's top importer of soybeans, brought in 9.23 million tonnes of soybeans...
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

India gets $64 billion FDI in 2020: UNCTAD

Geneva [Switzerland], June 21 (ANI): Foreign direct investments in India rose to 64 billion dollars in 2020, making it the fifth-largest recipient in the world, United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) said on Monday. Robust investment in the information and communication technology (ICT) industry and construction bolstered FDI...
Energy Industrylatestnewspost.com

China's power generation increases 14.9 pct in Jan.-May

BEIJING, June 20 (Xinhua) — China’s power generation continued to see double-digit growth in the first five months of 2021, with power generated by clean energy growing rapidly. Power generated by major industrial firms in the country increased 14.9 percent year on year during the January-May period, down 1.9 percentage...
Energy Industrylatestnewspost.com

China's renewable energy capacity up in Jan.-May

BEIJING, June 20 (Xinhua) — China saw steady growth in its renewable energy capacity in the first five months of 2021, data from the National Energy Administration shows. As of the end of May, the country’s installed energy capacity totals 2.24 billion kilowatts, according to the data. Wind farms saw...
Industryraleighnews.net

China's YTO Express logs revenue growth in May

BEIJING, June 20 (Xinhua) -- YTO Express Group, a major express delivery firm in China, reported a substantial increase in revenue in May. The company's express delivery revenue surged nearly 24 percent year on year to 2.99 billion yuan (about 464 million U.S. dollars) last month, according to a report filed with the Shanghai Stock Exchange.
Marketsinvesting.com

Get A Piece Of China’s Economic Growth With These 2 ETFs

China is the world's second-largest economy behind the US. And as recent data from the World Bank highlights, China will help fuel a large part of the globe's economic expansion:. “The global economy is set to expand 5.6% in 2021—its strongest post-recession pace in 80 years…. Growth in China remains...
Marketsthebharatexpressnews.com

With the growth of the healthcare sector, is it the right time for a thematic investment?

We often hear investors discussing a particular sector doing better than others or the possibility that it is doing better in the financial market. Yet most of us fail to take the initiative to make the most of this market sentiment. This is because most of the people are not familiar with the concept of thematic investing. Consider this: When an industry is doing well, the products and services associated with it also perform better. For example, the healthcare sector, despite some losses, has shown good potential as demand for related products and services has skyrocketed amid the pandemic.