MARKET ANTICIPATION for the Wednesday meeting of the Federal Reserve’s policy-making Open Market Committee was higher than usual, given that it took place shortly after the release of data showing that inflation continues to surge. Consumer prices were up 5 percent in May relative to May 2020, the fastest rate of increase since August 2008. Even leaving out volatile food and energy prices, “core” inflation was up 3.8 percent, which was the fastest increase for that indicator since June 1992. Long dormant as a risk factor in the U.S. and global economies, inflation now is being taken more seriously than at any time in more than 40 years.