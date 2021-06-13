When "Swimming Through Trauma" Is Your Job Description

Scott DiPino, a former New York City paramedic who worked on 9/11, is currently the Police Medic Coordinator for the Nassau County Police Department and the Fire Chief of Dix Hills, a New York suburb. Although Scott is exposed to trauma on a daily basis and has been especially taxed during COVID, he has avoided posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). I caught up with Scott recently to ask him about his work and what he feels protects him against PTSD.