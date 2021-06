Back in November of last year, I had written a piece about how New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman would have a bounce-back campaign in 2021. This after missing the 2020 abbreviated season due to a torn muscle in his calf, as well as for opting out of the season due to Covid-19 concerns. Following up on the previous article, it’s fair to say that Marcus Stroman has done just that as he has been a large part of the Mets’ success to this point in the season.