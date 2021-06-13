Selling Watches To Buy Watches: One Collector’s Story

Founded in 1995, The Vintage Watch Company carries over 2,000 Rolex watches and comprises the world’s largest collection of same on display. Based in London’s historic Burlington Arcade, the luxury shopping enclave which has been in business since 1819, this horological hot spot is owned by the father and son team of John and David Silver. Authored by the latter, Vintage Rolex: The Largest Collection in the World, stands as an unparalleled pictorial archive of pieces that have passed through The Vintage Watch Company from 1995 to 2020. Given the COVID-19 pandemic’s travel restrictions, touring through this lavishly illustrated book is clearly the next best thing to making the pilgrimage to the Silver’s temple of timepieces. Replete with illustrations and photographs harvested from Rolex archives, plus specially commissioned watch photography by Bruce Mackie and Charlie Sawyer, Vintage Rolex is an encyclopedic, gracefully written large format coffee table book that will delight Rolex owners, aficionados and others who are interested in this fabled watch brand. Chronicling its pocket watches, pre-World War I wristwatches to the very first Submariners, racy Daytonas, and jewel-encrusted Crown collections, this book’s images and text showcase Rolex in all its innovative excellence and timeless glory.