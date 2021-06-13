FoodCrush Podcast: Nick Kocis of Dead Bird Brewing talks vegan cheese & more

Caspar Poyck, cofounder and senior director of plant operations at hard kombucha brewer Flying Embers, shares how the company works to reduce its environmental footprint, including capturing the CO2 generated by its fermentation processes to add fizz to its fruit-flavored kombucha beverages. After the founders experienced the 2017 Thomas Fires in Ojai, Calif., they renamed the company Flying Embers to commemorate victims of the tragedy and heroism of first responders who helped save the historic building where they started. The fire burned 440 square miles and was the largest wildfire in California history at the time. After confronting the blazing consequences of climate change, Flying Embers has embraced sustainability as a core tenet of its mission. Caspar and his team have worked to reduce the use of plastic in packaging, encourage recycling, and transform what used to be waste into valuable components of its products.