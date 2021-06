McLaren has announced it will enter the new Extreme E series, adding a third programme to its Racing division alongside F1 and IndyCar. This news comes just a year after the McLaren business appeared to be in trouble, which resulted in redundancies and taking serious financial measures to make sure it stayed afloat. Scott Mitchell looks into how it's been able to enter another series one year on, the health of the McLaren Group and its Racing division in 2021, and what this news means for the chances of McLaren racing in Formula E or the World Endurance Championship any time soon.