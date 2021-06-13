Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Why It Took 20 Years to ‘Finish’ the Human Genome—and Why There’s Still More to Do

By Melissa Southey, Tu Nguyen-Dumont
singularityhub.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe release of the draft human genome sequence in 2001 was a seismic moment in our understanding of the human genome, and paved the way for advances in our understanding of the genomic basis of human biology and disease. But sections were left unsequenced, and some sequence information was incorrect....

singularityhub.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Y Chromosome#Human Genome#Genome Research#Genetic Diversity#Rna#The Human Genome Project#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Related
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Small Epigenomic Signals Matter in the Human Brain, Here’s Why

Although each organism has a unique genome, a single gene sequence, each individual has many epigenomes. An epigenome consists of chemical compounds and proteins that can bind to DNA and regulate gene action, either by activating or deactivating them or producing organ- or tissue-specific proteins. As it is a highly dynamic material, it can provide a large amount of information to shed light on the evolution of the various tissues and organs that make up the body.
ScienceNew York Post

This is the maximum age humans can physically reach, scientists say

Researchers believe they have identified the upper limit of human mortality: 150 years old. This would top the current record for oldest human — Jeanne Calment, who passed away in 1997 at 122 years — but it sure does put a damper on efforts to live forever. Using an iPhone...
CancerGenetic Engineering News

Most Comprehensive Atlas of the Human Transcriptome Built

A team led by researchers at the Center for Medical Genetics at Ghent University in Belgium has constructed the most comprehensive atlas of the human transcriptome to date. The atlas, which includes small and polyA RNA, as well as total RNA from 300 human tissues and cell lines, makes a particularly important contribution in the amount of non-coding RNAs (ncRNAs) included in the atlas. Never before such a comprehensive effort was undertaken to characterize all RNA-molecules in human cells and tissues.
Medical & BiotechNews-Medical.net

Researchers unravel cellular mechanisms driving the initiation of mammary gland development

Helsinki University research group used live tissue imaging for the first time to visualize the emergence of the mammary gland. Despite long-standing interest, the cellular mechanisms driving the initiation of mammary gland development have remained elusive for decades, mostly due to technical limitations in studying dynamic cell behaviors in live tissues. Recent advances in microscopic methods and availability of various mouse models allowed the research group of Marja Mikkola from HiLIFE Institute of Biotechnology, University of Helsinki to address this question. This is the first time when live tissue imaging has been used to visualise the emergence of the mammary gland.
ScienceScientific American

What Is CRISPR, and Why Is It So Important?

CRISPR is the basis of a revolutionary gene editing system. One day, it could make it possible to do everything from resurrect extinct species to develop cures for chronic disease. It’s built on a natural adaptation found in the DNA of bacteria and single-celled organisms. CRISPR stands for Clustered Regularly...
Sciencelabroots.com

Scientists Create Viral Vectors That Can Be Activated With Light

Most people think of viruses as nasty pathogens that can infect cells. Though it's taken time and testing, researchers have taken advantage of viruses' ability to enter cells, and have created viral vectors that can carry therapeutic molecular material into cells without causing harm. Gene therapy tends to rely on viral vectors. But it can be challenging to direct these viral vectors to infect specific cells, which is usually important to delivering medicine. However, researchers have now engineered viral vectors that can target cells more specifically, and which may be able to deliver gene therapy in a very controlled way. The scientists created a technique in which cells only absorb a viral vector when they are exposed to a red light. The work has been reported in Science Advances.
Sciencelabmanager.com

Stronger Together: How Protein Filaments Interact

Just as the skeleton and muscles move the human body and hold its shape, all the cells of the body are stabilized and moved by a cellular skeleton. Unlike our skeleton, this cellular skeleton is a very dynamic structure, constantly changing and renewing itself. It consists of different types of protein filaments, which include intermediate filaments and microtubules. Now, a research team from the University of Göttingen is the first to succeed in observing a direct interaction between microtubules and intermediate filaments outside the cell, and also in quantitatively measuring this interaction. The results of the study were published in Nature Communications.
ScienceEurekAlert

New device refines scientists' ability to sort and process human cells

An innovative new device which can examine and separate single cells on the basis of their response to stimuli could boost personalised medicine and advance our understanding of our own molecular mechanisms. Developed at the University of Exeter's Living Systems Institute, the Functional Phenotype Flow Cytometer (FPFC) moves individual cells...
ScienceGenomeWeb

Cytosine Base Editor Enables Genome-Wide Genetic Function Screening

NEW YORK – Using a cytosine base editor, researchers in China have developed a genome-wide gene function screening method, using CRISPR-based gene knockout that doesn't rely on double-stranded DNA breaks, or DSBs. In a study published on Monday in Nature Biotechnology, the researchers noted that canonical CRISPR knockout screens rely...
Sciencegeneticliteracyproject.org

Viewpoint: Culture is more powerful than genes to human evolution, researchers claim

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. In a new study, University of Maine researchers found that culture helps humans adapt to their environment and overcome challenges better and faster than genetics. After conducting an...
ScienceCosmos

‘Technically no longer human’ – Can mRNA COVID-19 vaccines meld with your DNA?

It is becoming increasingly common to see social media posts claiming that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, which include the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, could alter a person’s DNA. Some posts even go as far as to suggest that nano-machines are being injected into the body. But is there any truth to these rumours? Could an mRNA vaccine be modifying your DNA?
AgricultureEurekAlert

Illuminating the mechanism behind how plants regulate starch synthesis

In a world-first, a Kobe University research group led by Associate Professor FUKAYAMA Hiroshi of the Graduate School of Agricultural Science has used rice to successfully illuminate the mechanism by which plants regulate the amount of starch produced via photosynthesis. This knowledge could contribute towards improving the quality and yield of agricultural crops.
ScienceGenomeWeb

PLOS Papers Present Analysis of Cervicovaginal Microbiome, Glycosylation in Model Archaea, More

Researchers from the University of Cape Town in South Africa found that the functional potential of the cervicovaginal microbiome (CVM) is influenced by microbial diversity and bacterial vaginosis, but not by HPV infection. As they report in PLOS One, the researchers used the PICRUSt bioinformatics tool to predict the functional metagenomic profiles of the CVMs of a cohort of 75 African women. From this analysis, they found that the predicted functional metagenome content largely correlated with microbial taxonomic diversity and bacterial vaginosis. In addition, they found that transport systems, such as ABC transporters, and transcription factors were enriched in diverse CVMs. "Such differentially abundant functional categories in CVM of women with and without microbial diversity, BV, and HR-HPV infection may have diagnostic, therapeutic, and prognostic applications," the researchers add.
CancerNews-Medical.net

Researchers identify four substances that inhibit SARS-CoV-2 replication in cells

Researchers from the German Center for Infection Research (DZIF) at Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin and the University of Bonn have examined the way in which SARS-CoV-2 reprograms the metabolism of the host cell in order to gain an overall advantage. According to their report in Nature Communications, the researchers were...
Sciencescitechdaily.com

New Research Reveals the Effects of COVID-19 on Human Kidney Cells

The virus that causes COVID-19 can infect and replicate in human kidney cells, but this does not typically lead to cell death. Kidney cells that already have features of injury may be more easily infected and develop additional injury. Researchers have studied human kidney cells in the lab to examine...
Wildlifescitechdaily.com

Scientists Discover Unreported Plant Body Part – “I Thought It Must Be an Artifact of Genetic Contamination”

For many, the Thale cress (Arabidopsis thaliana) is little more than a roadside weed, but this plant has a long history with scientists trying to understand how plants grow and develop. Arabidopsis was first scientifically described as early as the 16th century and the first genetic mutant was identified in the 1800s. Since the 1940s, Arabidopsis has increased in popularity within the scientific community, which continues to use it as a model system to explore plant genetics, development, and physiology to this day.