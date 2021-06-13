Why It Took 20 Years to ‘Finish’ the Human Genome—and Why There’s Still More to Do

Most people think of viruses as nasty pathogens that can infect cells. Though it's taken time and testing, researchers have taken advantage of viruses' ability to enter cells, and have created viral vectors that can carry therapeutic molecular material into cells without causing harm. Gene therapy tends to rely on viral vectors. But it can be challenging to direct these viral vectors to infect specific cells, which is usually important to delivering medicine. However, researchers have now engineered viral vectors that can target cells more specifically, and which may be able to deliver gene therapy in a very controlled way. The scientists created a technique in which cells only absorb a viral vector when they are exposed to a red light. The work has been reported in Science Advances.