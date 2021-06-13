Why It Took 20 Years to ‘Finish’ the Human Genome—and Why There’s Still More to Do

Researchers from the University of Cape Town in South Africa found that the functional potential of the cervicovaginal microbiome (CVM) is influenced by microbial diversity and bacterial vaginosis, but not by HPV infection. As they report in PLOS One, the researchers used the PICRUSt bioinformatics tool to predict the functional metagenomic profiles of the CVMs of a cohort of 75 African women. From this analysis, they found that the predicted functional metagenome content largely correlated with microbial taxonomic diversity and bacterial vaginosis. In addition, they found that transport systems, such as ABC transporters, and transcription factors were enriched in diverse CVMs. "Such differentially abundant functional categories in CVM of women with and without microbial diversity, BV, and HR-HPV infection may have diagnostic, therapeutic, and prognostic applications," the researchers add.